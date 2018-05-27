A celebration of migratory birds — the warblers, hummingbirds and other feathered creatures that travel through the Quad-Cities — will be Saturday, June 2, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island, with guided bird hikes, speakers, bird demonstrations and family activities.
You'll learn about birds in the Midwest, how to identify them, and how to support them through your own backyard practices. The guided bird hikes will be at 6:30-8:30 a.m. at two different locations.
Among the speakers will be James Herkert, executive director of the Illinois Audubon Society, and Brian D. Peer, biology professor at Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities, who, along with a colleague, is conducting a research project on prothonotary warblers at Davenport's Nahant March, and adjoining Carp Lake.
And Ryan Anthony, of the fish and wildlife service, will provide an outside falconry demonstration.
There also will be activities for children, wildlife produces and vendors and food trucks available for lunch.
The World Migratory Bird Day celebration, a Quad-City first, is a collaboration among the botanical center, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, and the Guardians of the Prairie and Forest, a Quad-City group dedicated to environmental stewardship. All events at the family-friendly event are free.
Because migratory bird populations are declining — some at alarming rates — the goal of the day is to "raise awareness about migratory birds and the habitat they require to make annual trips north and south and how you can enhance your yard for migrating birds," said Heidi Woeber, fish and wildlife biologist with the fish and wildlife service's Moline office.
"We'll be offer some information and guidance," she said.
One very important step gardeners can take, for example, is to plant trees and shrubs that provide both shelter and food, including berries and insects, Woeber said. It's not enough to set out bird feeders and it's not enough to plant exotic trees such as decorative callery pears or ginkgos that is of little value to birds because, being non-native, they do not support the native insects that birds need.
"It is important to remember that we WANT trees to be homes to insects," she said. "You will not find a single caterpillar on a callery pear. During the period when warblers have young in their nests, they need 3,500 caterpillars."
What are some good trees? Think mulberries (yes, messy, but they provide food), serviceberries, flowering dogwood and white oak, Woeber said.
For more information, try the following links:
https://www.audubon.org/native-plants (You can put in your ZIP code and get a list of plants that are beneficial for birds in your area.)