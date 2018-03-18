Do you have an orchid plant in your home? Perhaps one you received as a gift, and kept, hoping — in vain — that it would bloom again?
I have four.
Because I think it's wrong to throw away plants, I have kept them, and I've succeeded in getting one to bloom. But only one.
So when I went to interview today's expert orchid grower, Deno Kandis, I brought along one of my plants (a phalaenopsis) for him to look at — a plant that has never bloomed and whose roots are growing out of the top of the pot as well as clustering together in a mass at the bottom.
To my surprise, Kandis said my plant was doing pretty well. Some orchids take years to rebloom. Here was his advice:
* Repot: The bark in my pot was beginning to break down or decompose, so he suggested I repot with new bark. The problem with bark breaking down is that instead of water running freely through the large chunks, the water begins to linger in the broken-down "dust." This causes too much water retention, leading to root death, key problem with orchids.
This "dust" also prevents the easy circulation of air around the roots. The medium should be porous.
Kandis wasn't concerned about the roots reaching out of the top of the pot or clustering in the bottom.
To repot, he teased out all the old medium from the roots and trimmed soft, rotted roots out, spreading the remaining roots over a handful of bark, or medium, in the bottom of a new pot that was larger than the old (a standard practice for repotting).
He then filled the rest of the pot with bark, or medium, working it among the roots so that the junction of the roots and the step was at the top of the medium, no longer growing up and over the sides.
Plastic pots are OK, he said.
My plant will probably need repotting again in four or five years, he said.
* To boost blooming: My plants sit in our living room in front of a west window year-round. Kandis suggested a 10-degree drop in temperature -- below 60 degrees -- for two weeks as a way to boost the chances of blooming.
I could simply set the plant outside in late fall, or find a cold room.
* Watering: What I do is to pour a whole pitcher of water through each pot once a week. So as not to waste water, I collect the water and run it through the other three pots and then eventually into the pots of my other plants. This seems to work well; Kandis was happy with the moisture content.
* Fertilizing: I have never fertilized my plants; Kandis suggests adding one-fourth teaspoon of potassium (epsom salts, available at grocery or drug stores) to a quart of water and use this as fertilizer.
As a P.S., let me say that blooming orchids are beautiful. When mine re-bloomed for the first time, I felt proud and happy. I had become an orchid grower! And they last for weeks and weeks.
So amazing how plants have evolved so that some flowers — a day lily, for example — lasts only a day, while others such as an orchid remain what appears to be exactly the same for weeks.
