Here are some questions about emerald ash borer with answers from Iowa State University Extension, Ames:
Q: I don't know what kinds of trees I have. What should I do?
A: ISU hosts a web site that helps with identification. Go to extension.iastate.edu/pages/tree
Q: Are ash trees common?
A: Ash is one of the most abundant native tree species in North America and has been heavily planted as a landscape tree in yards and other urban areas.
Q: I know I have ash trees; what should I look for to see if they are infested?
A: EAB-infested trees likely have branch dieback in the upper crown, water sprouts along the trunk and main branches, vertical bark splits, D-shaped holes in the bark where the beetles emerged from their eggs and serpentine tunnels packed with sawdust under the bark.
Q: If I decide to treat, what are my options?
A: ISU provides a publication that explains options for both homeowner- and professionally applied chemicals. Go to a search engine and type in "iowa state university extension" and "pm2084."
All the treatments are "systemic" chemicals, meaning they work by being taken up into a tree's vascular system.
Because of that, some of the products should be applied soon - when a tree is most active, from early April to mid-May.
Several products also may be applied from late August through September.
"It is very important for homeowners to know that over-the-counter products against EAB must be applied early in the spring; if applied any later they will just be wasting money," Mark Shour, ISU entomologist, said.
"Professional treatments by certified pesticide applicators, however, can be made throughout the growing season," he said.
To protect pollinators such as bees and butterflies, he cautions homeowners against making soil treatments within 25 feet of flowering plants or vegetable gardens.
Q: How do I find a licensed commercial applicator?
A: To begin your search, go to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, kellysolutions.com/ia/Business/searchbycity.asp