Q: My veterinarian thinks our cat, Serena, might have a food allergy because she is constantly licking her back leg to the point she has sores and scabs. We tried a steroid and an antibiotic injection that helped a little, but it didn’t seem to solve the problem. She is very playful otherwise.
We feed her canned Whiskas cat food. She always uses the litter box, although she does have hairballs occasionally. We don’t mind feeding the food her doctor recommends, but she is a picky eater and we would like some assurances that switching her to something completely new will solve her problem. Are there other things besides the continual licking that would make us think this is going to work?
A: It always helpful to have more than one indicator of any particular disease or problem, especially when the disease or problem can mimic other problems such as a flea bite dermatitis or a primary intestinal abnormality. For example, a cat that has a lot of itching around the head and neck and episodes of vomiting and/or diarrhea regularly would raise the suspicion of a food allergy. Unfortunately, we are often left with a single symptom to decipher a diagnosis.
As mentioned, cats with various skin issues including itching especially around the ears and head, skin scaling, and crusts or dermatitis almost anywhere could be the result of a food allergy. If your cat is Siamese or a Siamese mix and has a co-existing gastrointestinal issue, the probability is even higher.
A food trial can be a challenge, especially with picky eaters. Your veterinarian will want you to put her on a strict diet — beef, dairy products and fish are the most common culprits and should be eliminated from her food that has been formulated to exacting standards.
Your vet also will have some tips on how to introduce the food to Serena and should discuss with you that the food trial is a test in itself. At some point, her regular diet should be fed to see if the itching returns. Good luck!