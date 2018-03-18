Deno Kandis grew up in an East Moline family that loved to garden, so it's not surprising that he is interested in plants.
But his specific love of orchids can be traced to a large show held in 1989 in Davenport where the centerpiece display was a huge pyramid of a thousand phalaenopsis orchids of all different colors.
"I was floored," Kandis said.
The possibilities embodied in that powerful arrangement challenged him to begin raising his own orchids.
And he's done very well.
Not only does he have more than 400 orchids growing — jammed, actually — in the 10-foot-by-18-foot greenhouse attached to his East Moline home, but in 2017, one of his slipper orchids was awarded a first class certificate by judges of the American Orchid Society.
Kandis is the first member of the Illowa Orchid Society to win this distinction. Considering that the Quad-City area society has been around for more than 40 years, the award puts him in rare company. In fact, it puts him in no company at all, since he is the first and only.
The orchid is a paphiopedilum, or slipper orchid, that is so named for its distinctive pouch. Its name is AP Philip "Kandis Emperor."
Qualities that judges look for include color, shape of the flower, texture of the petals and pouch (parts of a slipper orchid), sheen of the leaves, number of spikes and size, Kandis said. To be sure of size, judges measure the petal, sepal and pouch and compare the findings to other winners.
Kandis' precious orchid is now in Hawaii where a breeder is attempting to make more of its kind. (He sent it there via Federal Express after it passed agricultural inspection.)
Meanwhile, back in East Moline, Kandis, who is retired from the Department of the Army, has plenty to keep him busy.
When asked how much time he spends with the hundreds of orchids in his greenhouse, he is quick to say, "Not enough!"
He also is in charge of the Illowa Orchid Society's 43rd show, which will be Saturday-Sunday, March 24-25, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island. The show is an opportunity to see lots of pretty flowers and, if you're interested, to buy orchids (beyond what is offered in grocery and big box stores) and ask questions of expert growers.
Overall, there are more than 50,000 species of orchids. "A very diverse family," Kandis says in a bit of understatement.
As he inches sideways along the path in his greenhouse, he remarks that "we have a lot of things that don't look like orchids," which is very true. To an untrained eye, many of the blooming plants look nothing like the phalaenopsis from the grocery store or the cattalyas used as corsages.
And some pots hold only leaves. A few of Kandis' orchids haven't bloomed in the entire time he's owned them.
About two-thirds of Kandis' collection consists of slipper orchids from the tropics, including southeast Asia, Africa and South America.
Although tropical, orchids do not necessarily like to be hot. One of Kandis' challenges is to keep his greenhouse from getting too warm in summer. Large fans circulate air, but the sun can raise temperatures above the optimum range.
Likewise, in winter, Kandis' challenge is to keep temperatures at a minimum of 61 degrees using an old boiler.
Amazingly, Kandis can tell a story about each one of his plants.
"Once you get hooked on orchids, unfortunately, it's like a disease," he said.