Yard waste will be picked up for free - no stickers required - beginning Monday in the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Rock Island and East Moline.
Moline does not offer free pickup in spring, but its regular sticker collection also begins on Monday and will continue through Dec. 14 on one's regular garbage collection day.
Here are the schedules in the other cities:
Bettendorf and Davenport: Free leaf pickup begins Monday, April 2, and continues through Friday, April 13, on your regular garbage collection day. Bundled branches and tree trimmings also will be picked up for free.
Davenport residents also may drop off yard waste for free daily at the Davenport Compost Facility beginning Monday through April 13.
Bettendorf residents also may drop off yard waste for free daily at the Davenport Compost Facility beginning Monday through Sunday, April 15.
The compost facility is at 2707 Railroad Ave.; follow the signs from South Concord Street and West River Drive.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Moline: Yard waste collection begins Monday, April 2. City yard waste stickers are $2.
Bundled tree branches and trimmings will be picked up for free. Unbundled and larger piles of brush and limbs require prepayment of $140 to the city of Moline Finance Office, 1630 8th Ave.
Rock Island: Free leaf collection begins Monday, April 2, and continues through Friday, April 20, on your regular garbage collection day. You do not need to be a participant in the Yard Waste Subscription Service to use this special collection. The pickup is for leaves only; no sticks or branches. The city also will furnish free bags at these locations and times:
• Rock Island City Hall, 1528 3rd Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday
• Public Works Department, 1309 Mill St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday
• Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 9th St., 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
• South Rock Island Township office, 1019 27th Ave. (front office), 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday
• Rock Island Township Assessor's office, 2827 7th Ave., Suite 1 (back of the building), 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• Saukie Golf Course, 3102 38th St., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
• Highland Golf Course, 9500 35th St. W., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
Residents will be given as many bags as needed while supplies last, but will be limited to a maximum of 20 per day.
East Moline: Bagged yard waste will be picked up for free, no stickers required, through April, beginning Monday, on one's regular garbage collection day. Note: the one exception is the week of April 16-20 when yard waste will not be picked up because that is the city's special spring clean-up week when residents can set out bulky waste items for pickup.