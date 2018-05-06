Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories about Alma and David’s Gaul’s kitchen remodeling project.
Our kitchen is now empty except for the refrigerator that is too big for us to move ourselves. The company from which we are buying our replacement appliances has agreed to come out and move it into the garage as part of our deal.
Temporary kitchen: Last weekend we moved our dining/kitchen table into the far end of our family room where we set up a temporary kitchen.
We put the microwave, the coffee maker (essential!), the toaster and minimal dishes/silverware on the buffet in that room. Our water supply is a nearby half-bath and that is also where we’re doing the dish washing.
So far we’ve had minimal meals – salads, sandwiches comprised of peanut butter, egg salad and tuna salad and over this weekend we were planning to go out for dinner at least once.
Demo: Last Saturday morning I stood by for moral support as Dave began prying off the four-by-four-inch tumbled marble tiles that comprised our backsplash above the sink and above the stove.
This took a couple of hours, as they were well-glued and required Dave to press a wood chisel against the side of the tile and bang on the back of the chisel with a hammer.
Replacing the fuse box: Hired work began just after 8 a.m. Tuesday when the electrician arrived to replace our fuse box, a Federal Pacific Electric model that is original to the house.
Federal Pacific was one of the most common manufacturers of circuit breaker panels in North America from the 1950s to the 1980s, with millions of their panels installed in homes across the country.
Yet, as the years passed, electricians and home inspectors often found the panels failed to provide proper protection. They can work fine for years, but if they do malfunction, they can overheat and catch fire.
In a class action lawsuit, a New Jersey State Court ruled that Federal Pacific violated the Consumer Fraud Act because it “knowingly and purposefully distributed circuit breakers which were not tested to meet UL standards…” according to the website ismypanelsafe.com
Under city of Bettendorf codes, replacement is not required unless our remodel project had called for more additional electrical outlets than could be accommodated in the fuse box, Casey Hoffmann, electrical inspector said. The city allows only two outlets per circuit, so if you need more circuits and your box is full, you need a new box, he explained.
But if you have enough circuits, then you can keep the Federal Pacific. However, if you ever want to sell your house, chances are that a potential buyer's Realtor or home inspector will require a replacement — or dock money off their offer — because of the box, Hoffmann said.
So, we decided on replacement.
An employee of MidAmerican Energy disconnected power to the house, and the electrician began replacing the box, then disconnecting the stove, cooktop and dishwasher. The work took most of the day, along with the reconnect by MidAmerican.
More demo: Wednesday and Thursday Dave continued to take down cabinets, then removed the cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher and sink.
Habitat ReStore, the nonprofit that sells new and gently used building materials at a discount, is coming to pick up most of our cabinets. We’re keeping one set of two for a possible future project in our laundry room. Habitat does not want the appliances, so we’ll see what we do with those – we may try to sell them and if that fails, we’ll set them out for bulk pickup.
The floor: After cabinets, Dave turned his attention to removing the floor, a task he had been dreading because he was afraid it would turn into a “bear.” It was the big unknown of our demolition tasks.
We knew that the top layer of flooring (the pitted white vinyl that launched this whole project in the first place) was glued to wood underlayment that was nailed to linoleum squares. We knew this because we had the white vinyl installed.
But I also was 99 percent sure that there was a second layer of linoleum squares – the original floor – underneath those we covered up because our kitchen has undergone a major remodeling once before. I figured those previous owners replaced the floor, too, and as Dave got to work, he found I was right.
But we got a great tip from Jeff Christenson, our cabinet maker and general contractor, about how to remove multiple layers of flooring. Take a circular saw with a carbide blade and set it to the depth of what you want to remove and cut a manageable square, such as two feet by three feet.
Then take a flat-bladed garden spade and pry up the square. It works! The carbide blade is important because you will encounter metal staples and carbide will cut through them.
Now that our kitchen is empty, it looks smaller than before. Maybe when the soffits are gone – a task that begins Monday – it will look bigger. Or maybe we just should have bought a house with a bigger kitchen!