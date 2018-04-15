Spring has been slow in coming, but it'll pop soon, and everyone will be ready to plant.
In addition to the offerings of area stores and nurseries, many nonprofit groups host plant sales as fundraisers. Here is the master list. Every succeeding Sunday through the season, we'll repeat the coming week's sales. If your group is having a sale and you're not listed, please send an email to agaul@qctimes.com with "plant sale" in the tag line.
Happy planting!
Today-June 1
Silvis Garden Club has opened its greenhouse for sales from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at 651 1st Ave. N., Silvis, behind Schroder’s Mortuary.
Annuals, hanging baskets, vines, herbs, tomatoes (22 varieties in one-gallon plants) and peppers.
Cash and checks are accepted but no credit cards.
For more information, call 309-235-0889.
April 27-28
DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 27-28, 1420 Silver Valley Drive, DeWitt, Iowa.
Free marigold seeds, other annual seeds for 25 cents, perennials and bulbs for $1 to $3, vases, garden books, yard art.
For more information, contact Jean Moffit 563-847-1851 or Mary Quinn at 630-251-8820.
April 27-29
The Friends of Vander Veer, 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29, in the conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Hundreds of plants with a wide selection of annuals, perennials, and tropicals. Horticulturists will be on hand to help you pick plants for your yard. Proceeds support the park.
For more information, call 309-737-9180.
May 3-5
Skyline Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 3-5, at Earthy Treasures Greenhouse, 2600 N. 4th St., Clinton.
Vegetables including tomatoes, kale, broccoli, peppers, kohlrabi, cauliflower, Swiss chard, Brussels sprouts, lemon grass, cabbage, microgreens and salad mix containers. Herbs including parsley, chives, cilantro, dill, sage, basil and oregano. Flowers including cosmos, marigold, butterfly flower, coleus, purple coneflower, rudbeckia and nasturtium. Vine crops including cucumber, summer squash, winter squash, watermelon, pumpkin and cantaloupe.
Skyline is an organization that assist people with disabilities to live independently. For more information, call 563-243-4065, Ext. 140.
May 3-5
Trinity Lutheran School, Davenport, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, noon to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport. Pre-orders are due Monday, April 16, by going to janetsjungle.com and following the prompts, but plants also will be available on the days of pickup.
Vegetables, 10-inch hanging baskets, for sun and shade, filler plants and various flowers.
May 3-6
Big Brothers, Big Sisters, 1-7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Trinity Moline, 500 John Deere Road.
Pickup of pre-orders as well as on-site sales. Pre-orders (individual, group or corporate) will be accepted through April 23. For more information, go to plantsale.org.
Annuals are $18 for a full flat (48 plants) and $9.50 for a half-flat.
Ten-inch hanging baskets of annuals are $18.
Easy Wave/Wave Petunias are $10 for a 6-pack and $25 for a flat.
Geraniums are $2.50 for a 4-inch individual pot and $35 for a flat.
Spikes, sprengeri, vinca vine are $20 for a half flat and $35 for a flat.
Checks, cash, debit/credit cards are accepted.
May 4-5
Quad-Cities African Violet Society, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, near Younkers Court.
African violets, Streptocarpus, Episcias, and many other types of gesneriads. This is the society's spring show/sale. Plants will be sold both days and the show will be judged Saturday morning.
For questions, call 563-505-9552
May 4-5
Rescued, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the store location, 2105 16th St. Moline.
Begonias, geraniums, herbs, tomatoes, hostas and houseplants.
Rescued is a nonprofit organization helping people pay vet bills. For more information, contact Erin Granet at 309-235-0829 during store hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Or go to shoprescued.com
May 4-5
Quad-City Botanical Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 4-5, at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Annuals, perennials, pre-designed combos for you to take home and plant in your own containers, and an assortment of plants from the greenhouse. All proceeds support the educational mission of the center.
For more information, call 309-794-0991, Ext. 209.
May 4-12
Big Brothers, Big Sisters, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4-Saturday, May 12, Northwest Bank Tower, Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Pickup of pre-orders as well as on-site sales. Pre-orders (individual, group or corporate) will be accepted through April 23. For more information, go to plantsale.org.
Annuals are $18 for a full flat (48 plants) and $9.50 for a half-flat.
Ten-inch hanging baskets of annuals are $18.
Easy Wave/Wave Petunias are $10 for a 6-pack and $25 for a flat.
Geraniums are $2.50 for a 4-inch individual pot and $35 for a flat.
Spikes, sprengeri, vinca Vine are $20 for a half flat and $35 for a flat.
Checks, cash, debit/credit cards are accepted.
May 5
Rock Island Horticultural Club, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Saturday, May 5, at Longview Park Garage, 17th Street and 18th Avenue, Rock Island.
Perennials, annual, vegetables, small trees and shrubs. Club members will be available to answer questions on a variety of horticulture topics. Money raised will go to the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island Parks Department and the horticulture club.
For more information, call 309-788-2346.
May 5
Moline Horticulture Society, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 5, at the Riverside Park picnic shelter, 565 34th St., Moline. Plants dug from members' gardens and raffle tickets for items donated by area businesses. $1 each or $5 for six.
For more information, call 309-644-1257.
May 5
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. until noon, or until plants are gone, Saturday, May 5, in the community room at the Odell Library, Morrison, Illinois.
May 5-6
Quad-Cities Animal Recovery Team, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, (the Humane Society of Scott County) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at 3319 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, (Ace Coins).
House, garden, yard and vegetable plants, plus herbs and garden decor items. Also, gift baskets from local business for raffle for each day.
For more information, contact Connie Carlson, founder and president of the Quad-Cities Animal Recovery Team, 309-216-6771.
May 7-12
Friends of the Princeton Library, during regular hours at the library, 328 S. River Drive. Hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 3-7 p.m. Mondays, 3-7 p.m. Tuesdays, 9-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9-11 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. Thursdays, 2-6 p.m. Fridays and 9 to noon Saturdays.
May 12
Jackson County Master Gardeners-Iowa State University Extension, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at Boyer Hall of the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
For questions, call 563-652-2456.
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. until noon, or until plants are gone, Saturday, May 12, at the Fulton Fire Station, 1802 16th Ave.
May 12
Rock Island County Master Gardeners-University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 12, at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds, 4200 Archer Drive, East Moline.
Pre-orders of annuals from Hilltop Nursery, Illinois City, are being accepted now on the extension website. Also, if anyone wants to donate perennials, contact extension at tmully@illinois.edu.
May 12
Cedar Valley Iris and Daylily Society, along with the Muscatine Garden Club and the Master Gardeners of Muscatine County-Iowa State University Extension, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 12, at the Muscatine Environmental Learning Center, Discovery Park Pavilion, 3300 Cedar St., Muscatine.
May 12
Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 9 a.m. until sold out (usually around noon), Saturday, May 12, in the parking lot of Advance Auto Parts, 18th Avenue and 38th Street, Rock Island. Hanging baskets of blooming flowers, 9-inch pans of Amish-baked sweet rolls tied with a ribbon for a Mother's Day gift idea and homemade dog treats.
For more information, call 309-787-4506.
May 13
Friends of Riverside Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, in the garden center, 503 33rd St., Moline.
Perennials, houseplants and about 100 containers of the 2017 'hosta of the year,' called 'Brother Stephan.'
In addition, the greenhouse is open for tours and sales from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays during the summer, or whenever members are on duty.
For information, call 563-650-2999.
May 13
Davenport Horticultural Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Duck Creek Park Lodge, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport. Annuals, vegetables, hostas and lilacs.
For information, call 563-594-2008.
May 19
Scott County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, as part of the second annual free Pollinators' Palooza at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The palooza runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Annuals, perennials, ground covers, vegetable plant seedlings, herbs, and house plants will be for sale in the museum entrance area.
May 19
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. until noon, or until plants are gone, Saturday, May 19, Amboy/Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy, Illinois.
May 19-20
Clinton County Master Gardeners, times to be announced, Saturday-Sunday, May 19-20, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt and the Lyons Square Park in Clinton.
Perennials, vegetables, herbs, annuals and houseplants.
June 3
Mississippi Valley Hosta Society, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 3, at Duck Creek Park, Shelter No. 1, Davenport.
Hostas and companion plants.
For more information, call 563-355-6973.
June 10
Grace Lutheran Church, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at the church, 1140 E. High St., Davenport. The sale with plants and garden art will be part of the church's Garden Party with live music, children's activities, food, and a garden walk.
June 23
Silvis Garden Club, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at the McGehee Center in Schadt Park, 12th Street and 4th Avenue, Silvis.