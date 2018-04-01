Cookbooks, kitchen items for sale
The 26th annual cookbook and kitchenware sale will begin Thursday, April 5, at the American Cancer Society Bettendorf Discovery Shop, featuring a vast collection of new and vintage cookbooks plus gadgets, small appliances and bakeware.
Hours Thursday are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
The Discovery Shop, 2397 Cumberland Square Drive, is an upscale resale shop selling gently used items donated by the community and staffed by volunteers. Proceeds go for cancer research, education, patient services and advocacy.
Donations of cookbooks/kitchen items sill are being accepted. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For questions, call 563-355-0824
Talk discusses outdoor rooms
A free presentation on how to create an outdoor room will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 7, at Wallace's Garden Center, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
One of the store's landscape designers will show photos of "before" and "after" outdoor makeovers and talk about maximizing outdoor space with function and style, including trends and new plants and accessories.
Spring fair is April 7
An Eiermarkt Spring Craft Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, with vendors selling treats and crafts.
The fair originally was scheduled for March 24 but was postponed because of the snowstorm.
Toy tractor/collectors event is April 7-8
A Toy Tractor and Collectors Weekend will be Saturday-Sunday, April 7-8, at Bishop Hill, a historic village in Henry County, Illinois.
Toy tractors, farm implements and other collections, such as patent medicine and circus memorabilia, will be exhibited on the first floor of the Steeple Building Museum.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, call 309 927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net or visit bishophillheritage.org.
Classes cover glass, photography
Black Hawk College is offering community education classes in digital photography, crocheting, stained glass and etiquette:
• Digital photography workshop, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 14 and April 28. The cost is $59.
• Crocheting, storage containers and baskets, 5:30-7:30 p.m.– Tuesdays, April 17 and May 8. The cost is $44.
• Stained glass, advanced, copper, foil and lead techniques, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 17 to May 15. The cost is $65.
• Etiquette, manners still matter (for middle/high school students), 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 17-24. The cost is $35 (includes meal on last night).
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Webinars cover beetles, preserving flowers
The University of Illinois is offering a spring home gardening series online using Skype; upcoming programs include monthly gardening tips, managing Japanese beetles and preserving flowers.
To register, go to go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars.
• A gardening calendar, 1:30 p.m. April 17 and 6:30 p.m. April 19. Horticulture educator Ron Wolford will discuss month by month tips and tricks for the home gardener.
• Living with Japanese beetles, 1:30 p.m. May 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 3. Horticulture educator Ken Johnson will discuss ways to manage beetles in your landscape.
• Preserving flowers, 1:30 p.m. May 15 and 6:30 p.m. May 17. Horticutlure educator Alicia Kallal will explain techniques to preserve flowers and foliage for long-term enjoyment.
If you missed any of the past programs you can view them at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEYBGqFXZS6Sn37n1mVcY1g. This includes programs from 2014 through 2016.
Want to be a Scott Master Gardener?
Registration is now open for fall Iowa State University Extension Master Gardener training in Scott County.
What's new this year is that lectures that previously were given during classroom sessions are now available to be watched at home, freeing up class time for hands-on activities and tours of local gardens.
To take advantage of daylight for hands-on tours and activities, training sessions will begin in mid-August, about four weeks earlier than in the past. On Nov. 3, there will be training on the Iowa State University campus.
The Master Gardener program equips participants with knowledge about gardening best practices and after the training, students volunteer in their community, educating the public and answering questions, with 25 committees from which to choose.
To apply, go to mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php. Training fees are $195.
For more information, call 563-359-7577 or email to bbray@iastate.edu.