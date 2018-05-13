Hauberg hosts hands-on workshop
A two-part gardening workshop on Midwest gardening using the vision of Jens Jensen, the landscape architect who designed the grounds at the Hauberg Civic Center, Rock Island, will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 19, and Saturday, May 26, at the center, 1300 24th St.
The first session will describe historic, native trees and shrubs and the second will focus on seed mixes for shade areas. The workshop will have participants working directly in the landscape, so wear gloves and clothes that can get dirty.
The cost is $25, with all proceeds going to the purchase of trees, flowers, and bushes to restore the Hauberg landscape.
For tickets, mail a check to Hauberg Estate, 1300-24th St., Rock Island, IL 61201 (must be received by May 12) or call 563-265-2753 or email director@haubergcenter.org.
Talk addresses hand pain
A free talk aimed at people who experience hand fatigue, hand pain or have general difficulty holding pens when writing will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 22, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
Mark Pischke, of Genesis Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine will discuss finger mobility and hand strengthening exercises to help improve hand coordination and functional strength. He also will review alternative writing pens that may improve your control and decrease pain when writing.
For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Library hosts seed swap
If you have leftover flower or vegetable seeds that you'd like to get rid of, take them to the Davenport Public Library-Fairmount Branch, at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 26, for a Seed Swap.
You might come home with something new for your spring planting. In addition Master Gardeners of Iowa State University-Scott County Extension will be on hand to answer questions.
For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
Talk introduces French Moderns
People anticipating the opening of the French Modern exhibit at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport can get a jump start with a free, hour-long overview of the exhibit at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31, at the Muscatine Art Center.
Carol Ehlers will share slides of some of the artwork from the exhibition titled "French Moderns: Monet to Matisse, 1850 – 1950." The exhibition was organized by the Brooklyn Museum and will be at the Figge from Oct. 6 through Jan. 7, featuring 59 paintings and sculptures.
Artists include Monet, Cezanne, Renoir, Manet, Auguste Rodin, Edgar Degas, Matisse, Bonnard and Chagall.
The Muscatine center is at 1314 Mulberry Ave. For more information call, 563 263 8282.