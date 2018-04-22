Maquoketa flea market is today
The annual Spring Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show is being held today at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., on the far east side of Maquoketa.
The show has been in existence for 35 years and is one of Iowa's largest with more than 150 exhibitors selling a vast array of antiques and vintage items.
Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is $3, and free for anyone 10 years old and younger. For more information, call 319-462-0135.
RI extends leaf pickup
Rock Island residents have until Friday, April 27, to set out leaf bags for free pickup. The city extended the service by one week because of inclement weather.
Library offers estate planning talk
A free talk on estate planning, including specific strategies such as wills and trusts, will be offered at noon Friday, April 27, at the Davenport Public Library-Downtown.
Ray Kozicki, a representative of the Society for Financial Awareness, is the presenter.
For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.
Fest features Maypole dance
A traditional German Maifest, or "greeting of spring" festival, will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at Schuetzenpark, 700 Waverly Road, Davenport.
Attractions will include an Eulenspiegel Puppet theater, live German band, Maypole dancing that the audience can participate in and home-made food and drink.
Wildlfower stroll is Saturday
The 43rd annual Stroll Through Springtime will take place from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 28, at Black Hawk State Historic Site, 1510 46th Ave., Rock Island.
Participants may come for any or all of the activities, and all are free.
From 7-9 a.m. birders will meet by the Black Hawk statue at the Watch Tower Lodge to follow exerts to locate both resident and migratory birds. Participants may bring binoculars or use the binoculars provided.
At 9 a.m., refreshments including wild violet jelly will be served in the lodge and there will be a program at 9:30 a.m.
At 10 a.m., participants break into small groups to walk in the woods with an expert to observe and identify wildflowers.
For more information call 309-788-9536 or visit blackhawkpark.org
'What they brought with them'
A talk on what the nearly one million Norwegian immigrants to the United States brought with them will be presented at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at the German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport.
Laurann Gilberston from the Vesterheim Norwegian-American Museum in Decorah, Iowa, will share stories, and the audience will be able to explore a small immigrant trunk with samples of objects that Norwegians packed.
Murder afoot at Clinton mansion
A program titled Tea and Murder on the Orient Express will be held 1:30-4:40 p.m. Sunday, April 29, at the George Curtis Mansion, 420 5th Ave. S., Clinton.
It will consist of an authentic English afternoon tea with an assortment of sandwiches, sweets and savories and a murder investigation. It is presented by the Clinton Women's Club, which owns the historic mansion.
The cost is $20; to make reservations, call 563-242-7895.
Talk explores early RI Co. health care
“Asylums, Sanitariums and Hospitals: Early Health Care Institutions of Rock Island County” is the title of the Lifelong Learner Lunch on Thursday, May 10, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m., followed by the program at 12:15 p.m. The events is sponsored by Black Hawk College.
The $23 cost includes admission to the botanical center. The registration deadline is Thursday, May 3.
All ages are welcome.
For more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.