Garden show is March 23-25
The Quad-Cities' annual Flower & Garden Show will be Friday-Saturday, March 23-25, at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island, with vendors and displays.
You'll find landscaping companies, tools, techniques, accessories, equipment and gifts.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Admission is $8 for adults, $1 for children 6-15 and free for those under 6. Seniors will be admitted for $6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
Center hosts Eiermarkt fair
The German American Heritage Center, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, is hosting a free Eiermarkt Spring Craft fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 24, with treats and crafts.
Talk discusses shrubs
A free presentation on shrubs for four seasons of color will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24, at Wallace's Garden Center, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Nursery experts will discuss shrubs that add color and interest in multiple seasons and some all year long.