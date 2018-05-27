Center offers history tours
The German American Heritage Center, Davenport, will offer walking tours of historic Davenport at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, beginning June 2 and continuing through Aug. 25.
The cost is $5.
The tours will focus on where German immigrants worked, lived, and created a community, with details on their personal lives, as well as notable architectural styles found throughout the downtown and Gold Coast.
The center is at 712 W. 2nd St.; for more information, call 563-322-8844.
Topics: hula hoops, female ancestors
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Finding your elusive female ancestor (genealogy class), 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, May 31 to June 28. The cost is $50.
• Hula hoop dance for beginners, 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, June 6 to July 11. The cost is $39.
• Cardio kickboxing, 7-8 p.m. Thursdays, June 7 to July 12. The cost is $39.
Classes will be at the college’s Quad-Cities Campus in Moline.
For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Talk looks at religious towns
You can learn about the religious, ethnic and economic groups that established communities in the Quad-City region at a Lifelong Learner Lunch on Thursday, June 14, at the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island.
The talk sponsored by Black Hawk College will discuss the Amana colonies, Nauvoo, Bishop Hill and others.
The program will begin at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $23, including admission to the center. The registration deadline is June 7.
For more information or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/lifelong.
Webcasts cover hort topics
The Master Gardener program of Iowa State University Extension will host three educational webcasts this summer that will provide education credits to Master Gardeners, but also will be open free of charge to anyone interested.
Each webcast is two hours; contact your local county office for dates and times. Topics are:
• Insect update, tree care. The latest about Japanese beetles, emerald ash borer and spotted wing drosophila. Also, how to maintain tree health.
• Local bees, organic vegetables. Attracting native bees and other pollinators to the garden. Also, how to organically maintain a vegetable garden.
• Compost 101, growing roses. How to manage a home composting system. Also, growing roses.
RI hort hotline is open
University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners stand ready to answer your horticulture questions from 9 a.m. to noon daily at 309-756-9978.
The clinic will remain open until mid-October. You can also fill out a question online at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.