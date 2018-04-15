Davenport, Bettendorf extend 'no sticker' pickup
Davenport and Bettendorf are extending their 'no sticker' curbside yard waste pickup through Friday, April 20, 2018.
Residents also may dispose of loose or bagged yard wastes and brush for free by dropping it off at the Compost Facility through Friday, April 27. Hours at the facility are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.
Volunteers needed at Hauberg
A volunteer work day to help restore the landscape at the Hauberg Civic Center will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the former estate, 1300 24th St., Rock Island.
The nonprofit Friends of Hauberg hopes to restore the grounds' historic 1911 Jens Jensen landscape design. Volunteers will plant trees, shrubs and flowers and will remove debris.
Anyone wishing to donate money to the restoration may consider $30 toward the purchase of a rosa setigera, a Midwest native that was featured prominently in the original landscape design.
For more information, send an email to director@haubergcenter.org or call 563-265-2753.
Want to learn about genealogy?
Several free genealogy events focusing on family history will be presented for free from April 22-28 by the Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center at the Davenport Public Library, 321 Main Street.
• Genealogy night, 3-8 p.m. Sunday, April 22. You can do research, meet other genealogists, get tips and tricks and eat dinner. The cost is $10 per person. Please register by calling 563-326-7902.
• The video "Genealogy perspectives on captivating non-genealogists with family history activities," 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 24. Inspiring ideas include Christmas wreaths, wall displays and candy bars, all with a family history twist.
• A workshop on preserving family heirlooms: books, paper, and photographs, 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. You'll learn how to handle and care for family treasures to ensure that they are available for future generations. Participants are invited to bring books, papers and photographs that you've been wanting to preserve to practice.
For more information, go to or call 563-326-7902.
Experts help you plant pots
The Friends of Vander Veer will offer three container planting parties on Thursday, April 26, during which plant experts will help you choose plants to make a beautiful container.
Sessions are 10-11:39 a.m., 1-2:30 p.m. or 6-7:30 p.m. at the park, 214 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
The cost is $10 plus materials (plants and soil) and you may bring up to two of your own containers. You also may bring your own soil. To register, call 563-323-3298.
The Friends of Vander Veer is a non-profit organization that supports beauty, education, and restoration at Vander Veer Botanical Park.