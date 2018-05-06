Yes, you can eat that
A workshop on wild edibles, including plant identification, foraging basics and preparation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, in Dixon, Iowa.
To register, call 563-328-3286.
Book club explores history
The next meeting of the History Book Club will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island to discuss “Hell Gate of the Mississippi” by Larry Riney.
Visitors must enter through the Moline gate. For more information on access and how to get to the house, go to www.davenporthouse.org or call 309-737-4280.
You can make greeting cards
A workshop on making greeting cards will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, May 19, at the Steeple Building in historic Bishop Hill, in Henry County, Illinois.
Participants will hand-craft three cards. The cost is $15 per person, including all supplies. To reserve your spot, call 309 927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.
Hauberg hosts hands-on workshop
A two-part gardening workshop on Midwest gardening using the vision of Jens Jensen, the landscape architect who designed the grounds at the Hauberg Civic Center, Rock Island, will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 19, and Saturday, May 26, at the center, 1300 24th St.
The first session will describe historic, native trees and shrubs and the second will focus on seed mixes for shade areas. The workshop will have participants working directly in the landscape, so wear gloves and clothes that can get dirty.
The cost is $25, with all proceeds going to the purchase of trees, flowers, and bushes to restore the Hauberg landscape.
For tickets, mail a check to Hauberg Estate, 1300-24th St., Rock Island, IL 61201 (must be received by May 12) or call 563-265-2753 or email director@haubergcenter.org.
Bettendorf gets tree award
For the 23rd consecutive year, the city of Bettendorf has been named a 2017 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Trees Are Us Committee continues lead the effort to enhance the city's urban forest in Bettendorf and has helped plant more than 3,200 trees on public spaces over the last 27 years.