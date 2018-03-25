Garden QA is Wednesday
University of Illinois Extension will host a question-and-answer session about gardening from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at the Fulton (Illinois) Schmaling Public Library.
University Master Gardener Judy Holesinger will discuss starting plants from seed indoors and whether to direct-seed or use transplants.
A free seed library will be available.
Native flowers, trees are for sale
The Scott County Soil and Water Conservation District is selling bare-root tree seedlings, native wildflowers, prairie grasses and a deer/rabbit repellent.
Friday, March 30, is the deadline to order.
Money from these fundraising sales helps the District support local scholarships, educational programs and other community projects.
Order forms are available at the office at 8370 Hillandale Road, Davenport, by calling 563-391-1403, Ext. 3, online at scottcountysoilandwater.org or by emailing to jan.mcclurg@ia.nacdnet.net.
Talk discusses fairy gardens
A free presentation on making a magical, mini, fairy garden will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at Wallace's Garden Center, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf.
Garden staff members will show you how to design and plant your own space for indoors or out, with a special emphasis on types of plants and where they grow best.
BHC offers many classes
Black Hawk College is offering the following community education classes:
• Aromatherapy, using essential oils to energize your life, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. The cost is $19.
• Beginning ballroom dancing, 7-8:30 p.m. April 3 to May 8. The cost is $52 per couple.
• Animal art with air-dry clay, ages 8 and older with an adult, 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 3-10. The cost is $30 for two people.
• Drawing animals, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays, April 4-25. The cost is $39.
• Italy, language and culture, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays, April 4-18. The cost is $45.
• Babysitting clinic, ages 11-16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7. The cost is $55.
• Tarot for beginners, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 10 to May 15. The cost is $55.
• Adult dining etiquette, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 11. The cost is $30.
• Emigration, immigration, migration and naturalization (genealogy), 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 12 to May 10. The cost is $50.
• Pattern reading for crocheting, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, April 12-19. The cost is $28.
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.