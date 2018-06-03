Hosta sale is today
The Mississippi Valley Hosta Society is having its annual plant sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, June 3, at Duck Creek Park, Shelter No. 1, Davenport. In addition to hostas, there will be companion plants.
For more information, call 563-355-6973.
Craft, bake sale is next weekend
The Hampton Market Craft Fair and Bake Sale will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 9, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 10, at the Brettun & Black Museum, 601 1st Ave., Hampton.
The sale will include handmade baskets, jewelry, artificial flower arrangements, knitting, crocheting and baked goods.
In addition, the new exhibit on "The History of Illiniwek Park" will be on display in the museum.
Master Gardener meeting for applicants
Gardeners interested in taking the fall Master Gardener class from Iowa State University-Scott County Extension are invited to a meeting on Thursday, June 14, to learn about the classes and the opportunities for volunteer work.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 at the Scott County Extension office, 875 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf.
“This is for those who have signed up and plan to take the class and also for those who want to know more about it before deciding,” said Becky Bray, Scott County Extension Director. “It will be an informal chat with current Master Gardeners who have experience and know all about the program.”
RI hort hotline is open
University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners stand ready to answer your horticulture questions from 9 a.m. to noon daily at 309-756-9978.
The clinic will remain open until mid-October. You can also fill out a question online at web.extension.illinois.edu/hmrs.
DNR is selling tree seedlings
The Iowa state forest nursery is clearing out its tree seedlings, with some selling for 50 percent off regular prices. Tuesday, June 5, is the last day to place orders, as trees need to be picked up or shipped out by June 15.
To order, go online to nursery.iowadnr.gov or call 800-865-2477.
Wood carver show in in June
The 52nd annual International Woodcarvers Congress, the longest-running judged wood art show in the Midwest, will be held June 8-17 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 E. Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
The competition showroom will be open to the public from June 14-17. Seminars are offered in conjunction with the show, giving the public an opportunity to see the art being produced and to talk to carvers and instructors.
For more information, go to the website awcltd.org or call Larry Yudis, 563-676-8264.