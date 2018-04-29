Meyer offers garden talks
Meyer Landscape & Design, 2817 47th St., Moline, will host garden seminars beginning at 2 p.m. today on pruning plants, planting spring pots, organics and pollinators.
Concert features folksongs
A free concert called Booth Shot Lincoln: Folksongs of Illinois, 1818 to 1960 will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5, in the Dairy Building in historic Bishop Hill, Illinois, in Henry County.
Songs by Chicago-based singer and guitarist Bucky Halker include historical ballads that recount the stories of catastrophes, protest songs from the mills, gospel tunes, bluegrass, early country songs, and dance tunes from every ethnic group to settle in the Prairie State.
For more information, call 309 927-3899 or email bhha@mymctc.net.
Shop sells spring things
The annual Spring Garden Event at the Discovery Shop, Bettendorf, will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 7, featuring the sale of spring home and garden items, including plants, flowers, artwork, birdhouses, dishes, frogs and yard decorations.
The store at 2397 Cumberland Square Drive also offers flowered clothing and bright accessories.
The Discovery Shop is an upscale resale store staffed by volunteers with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society for cancer research, education, patient services and advocacy.
Donations are needed and welcomed anytime the shop is open, and a tax receipt is always available.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For questions, call 563-355-0824.
Bettendorf gets tree award
For the 23rd consecutive year, the city of Bettendorf has been named a 2017 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation in recognition of its commitment to effective urban forest management. The Trees Are Us Committee continues lead the effort to enhance the city's urban forest in Bettendorf and has helped plant more than 3,200 trees on public spaces over the last 27 years.
Book club explores history
The next meeting of the History Book Club will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 15, at the Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island to discuss “Hell Gate of the Mississippi” by Larry Riney.
Visitors must enter through the Moline gate. For more information on access and how to get to the house, go to www.davenporthouse.org or call 309-737-4280.