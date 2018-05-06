This is one half of the home's sitting room. At left is a floor-to-ceiling door that opens to a side porch. In the middle is an original stained glass window and a light fixture that the owners were told contains glass shades from the former Steuben Glass Works, founded in 1903 in Corning, New York.
The Parkers found two previously unknown-to-them stained glass windows in a storage shed after they bought the home. The windows likely were part of the original house and were removed and put into storage when an addition was built. The windows now add color to the home's modern kitchen.
On Mother's Day, May 13, you'll have a chance to see what's inside.
The home built in the late 1880s and operated as the Victorian Inn bed-and-breakfast since 1989 will be open for tours, along with five others in the city's Broadway Historic District.
The three-story, cone-shaped tower identifies the inn owned by David and Barbara Parker as a Queen Anne style home, and there is a lot to see on the outside. Four porches, a cornice that also serves the utilitarian purpose of cradling the home's gutters and various styles of decorative shingles.
But be sure to allow plenty of time for the inside, too, because in addition to the "bones" of the home, furnishings and accessories also demand attention: Their daughter's wedding dress on a mannequin. A plate collection. Paintings by David's grandmother.
The home has been in the Parker family since 1944 when Paul and Ruth Parker bought the home when David was in third grade.
Some 40 years later when Paul died, David and Barbara came over to ready the home for sale. But "the more we cleaned, the less we wanted to sell," David said.
The Parkers finally decided they'd like the house for themselves and their family, and moved in during 1982, making it a bed-and-breakfast seven years later once their children were grown.
The couple has greatly enjoyed their guests over the years . "It's a very good use for this big house," Barbara said.
Some people stop on their way to somewhere else, but for most, the Quad-Cities is their destination. Some come specifically for the St. Patrick's Day Parade, while two couples have stayed at the inn more than 60 times over the years because they enjoy the area so much.
The home contains 2,500 square feet on each floor, but it didn't start out that large. The original home — the front — was less than half as large as today.
The bigger back addition was built in 1905. The owners at the time also added a central furnace — the home previously was heated by its seven fireplaces — electricity and indoor plumbing, meaning bathrooms and running water.
"The addition really drug this home into the modern era," David said. "It was really cutting edge."
If you go on the Mother's Day tour, you may wonder about the three stained glass windows in the home's tower, one featuring a large peacock and the other various Victorian-era designs.
These windows measuring three feet by five feet are not original to the home, but were made by Barbara Parker to add another splash of beauty to their home. The Parkers keep a light on in the tower at night so that the windows are visible for the simple enjoyment of people passing by.