Eleven years ago, Mary Ann Beck's flower garden — covering most of her entire Davenport yard — earned first place in a "best front porch" contest sponsored by Davenport's Vander Veer Botanical Park.
"There's lots of color: annuals and perennials, containers and window boxes," one of the judges said. "It's just fabulous. It just looks like a gardener's yard."
Beck still loves to garden, but at age 87, it's getting more difficult to keep ahead of the weeds.
So several members of Davenport's Grace Lutheran Church have taken on her garden as a reclamation project, and have designated it a one of three stops on the church's June 10 Garden Party walk.
The garden's "bones," as they say, are still there. It's just those darned weeds. So people such as Ken and Shirley Wellnitz and Ken Krumwiede have been showing up to pull weeds, trim grass and branches, re-set a limestone border and plant a few extra materials "for spots that need fixing up," Wellnitz said. Showy containers, strategically placed, will be part of that.
The materials are courtesy of a $250 Thrivent grant, he said.
"We're trying to show what can be done with a garden even if it's been ignored for awhile," Wellnitz said.
And visitors will find ideas of how to convert a yard of mostly grass to one of mostly flowers, which is what Beck did years ago.
You can start, for example, by planting along borders — perhaps a fence, a garden shed, a sidewalk and the house foundation. Then, with the grass that is left, just plunge in with a circular planting in the middle. You might outline it in rock, and give it height with a bird bath. Don't forget a trellis next to the house.
Among Beck's plants are old-fashioned favorites such as roses, phlox, hostas, ferns, iris, peonies, lilies of the valley, soloman's seal, columbine, daylilies and daisies.
Sandy Hoelzen garden: Just a few doors down from Beck's garden is a backyard oasis tended by Sandy Hoelzen. Hostas are key to her curved planting beds along her side fences.