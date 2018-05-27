Editor's note: This is the fifth in a series about the kitchen remodel of Dave and Alma Gaul.
Of all the choices we've made for our kitchen remodel, the one I felt most confident in was paint.
After all, I've picked out lots of paint colors through the years.
Well, wrong.
I decided to go with gray because it's popular, and because I thought it would complement the cabinets and floor.
So my husband and I studied the sample chips and made our selection.
Being cautious, Dave bought one of those little cans and painted just portions of two walls to see how it looked before doing everything.
When I walked into the kitchen one evening after work and looked at the walls he had painted, one appeared white (that is, no different than the color of the ceiling) and the other looked blue!
I've had a blue kitchen, and I liked it at the time, but now I'm done with that. I no longer want blue.
Darn. So by the time you read this on Sunday (or later), hopefully Dave and I will have found a color of gray we like and will be finished with painting. Finished.
I'll let you know.