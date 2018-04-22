Gardeners looking for a new flower for their beds might consider the allium called "Millenium" that was selected as the 2018 "perennial plant of the year" by the Perennial Plant Association.
The association is a nonprofit trade group based in Ohio that selects a "plant of the year" on the basis of it being pretty, hardy and having few pests. In other words: a good bet.
"Millenium" is a low-maintenance, dependable perennial that blooms in midsummer with perfectly round, rose-purple flowers.
"This is a perennial that definitely has many great qualities," Kate Terrell, owner of Wallace's Garden Center, Bettendorf and Davenport, wrote in an email.
It "will not disappoint," wrote Martha Smith, horticulture educator with University of Illinois Extension-Rock Island County. "Blooming at a time when most of our garden begins to decline in the tired excess of the season, ‘Millenium’ offers much needed color," she said in a news release.
Alliums grow from bulbs, with each bulb typically producing a clump of glossy, shiny green, grass-like leaves growing 10-15 inches tall.
In midsummer, two or three stalks appear from each bulb with each stalk producing two to three showy flowers, Smith wrote. The blooms appear for up to four weeks and dry to a light tan, often holding a blush of their former rose-purple color.
Although it's a bulb, it is treated more as an herbaceous clump rather than a fall-planted bulb, Smith wrote.
Terrell said Wallace's should have plants ready for sale by the end of April or early May, if the sun cooperates. They will sell for $9 to $10 per one-gallon containers.
"Millenium" (a variant on the correct spelling ‘millennium’) does well in full sun to partial shade, Peggy "The Plant Lady" Burrows of Meyer Landscape & Design, Moline, said.
It can tolerate dry conditions and, like all bulbs, is susceptible to rot if subjected to wet soil for too long.
Deer and rabbits do not like alliums, which is a plus for gardeners.
Alliums are sometimes avoided because they reseed readily and start growing all over the garden, but "Millenium" exhibits 50 percent reduced seed production, thus less potential for self-sown seedlings, Smith wrote.
The clumps are easily propagated by division, and pollinators like the flowers.
Pairings
Burrows recommends pairing with daylilies, especially those that are repeat bloomers. These include "Early Bird Cardinal," with a watermelon-red bloom, "Plum Happy," with a lavender bloom, and "Rosy Returns," with a pink bloom.
Smith suggests shorter goldenrods (Solidago sp.) such as "Little Lemon," which reaches 1.5 feet tall and has yellow blooms, or Russian sage (Perovskia atriplicifolia) or downy skullcap (Scutellaria incana) that produces silver foliage.
Terrell mentions sedums, both upright and creeping, as well as salvia and blanket flower (gaillardia). "It's ('Millenium') fairly small, so edging a border or putting it in front of something late blooming like a black-eyed Susan is a good idea," Terrell wrote. "I also like pairing it with other small grasses such as blue fescue."