Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series about Alma and Dave Gaul's kitchen remodel.
Last Saturday. my husband, Dave, and I went out shopping for a new ceiling light fixture.
That's when I discovered — much to my surprise — that not all light fixtures have bulbs in them anymore.
That is, if you want a ceiling light, a majority of the new kitchen models are LED (light-emitting diode) lights in which there are no bulbs per se. The entire fixture is the bulb and if/when it burns out, you need to replace the entire fixture.
This truth began to dawn as I looked at the boxes of fixtures at the big box stores and read the words "No bulbs required."
"Dave, what does this mean?" I asked, pointing to the words. "What does this mean, 'No bulbs required?' "
We asked a clerk and were told that kitchen fixtures have been this way "for years."
Did you know this?
I asked our son, the architect, and he guessed this change occurred about five years ago. He also did a random Google search on one such light and found that if we left it on for 10 hours a day, every day of the week, it would last for 14 years.
I still didn't like this idea, so we searched until we found a fixture with bulbs we could change, and we bought that.
Also last week:
Drywall: The plaster contractors installed drywall where our soffits used to be, repaired the areas where we chipped off the tile backsplash and filled a couple of holes, such as where our landline telephone was mounted on the wall.
Then they applied a finish coat over everything, including the ceiling where they created a series of swirls. It never occurred to me that they would finish the ceiling in anything but a smooth surface. It never occurred to me that they wouldn't ask before creating swirls. I am adamantly opposed to swirls, but that's what we have. Dave likes them.
Hardware: We also looked for new hardware, and ended up ordering knobs and pulls online. I wanted something dark and simple with a minimum of cracks and crevices that do nothing but collect crumbs and drips that are impossible to clean.
Appliance disposal: We set out our dishwasher, electric stovetop and retro wall oven for bulk pickup, but they were gone before city crews arrived. I hope they are in good homes.
Saving the best till last: Jeff Christenson, our cabinet maker and general contractor, began installing the cabinets! Things are starting to come together.