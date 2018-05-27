The 35th annual Second Fiddle Sale, a fundraiser for the Quad-City Symphony Orchestra, will be Wednesday-Saturday, June 6-9, at the Walnut Center, 4711 Brady St., Davenport.
The sale is billed as the biggest and best rummage sale in the area, and if you're spring cleaning and want to get rid of some items, volunteers are gratefully accepting donations, too. Here's the rundown:
The preview party with wine and cheese will be 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, offering participants the first opportunity to buy. Tickets are $8 in advance online through June 5 (qcso.org) and $10 at the door.
The sale continues with free admission from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday, June 7-8, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 8. On Saturday, all merchandise will be half-price.
If you want to donate, drop-off is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 1-2, behind Lifestyles Furniture in the Walnut Center.
Donations needed include jewelry, accessories, designer clothing, art work, collectibles, garden items, hardware, furniture, china and crystal, linens, lamps, housewares and books.
For a list of items not accepted, more information about the sale and how you can volunteer to help, go to qcso.org.
The sale supports the orchestra association's music education programs.