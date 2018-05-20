William Carr was the son of a Delaware ship builder who migrated to the Midwest in the early 1800s and to what is now Rock Island in 1828-29.
At that time, the only other people living here were Sauk and Fox Indians and the soldiers at Fort Armstrong that had been established in 1816, and Carr's settlement was likely illegal, according to a history compiled by Marion Lardner, on file at the Rock Island County Historical Society library.
The Black Hawk War that drove the Sauk from their lands was about four years in the future.
To earn money to buy land, Carr and his brother, Peter, traveled up to Galena, Illinois, to work in the lead mines, then returned.
They began a ferry service across the Rock River at what now is called Carr's Island (upstream from Vandruff's Island) and William Carr began to amass a great portion of the northern Rock River bank by homestead, deed and mortgage, according to Lardner's history.
His first home was a log cabin, but in 1844-45, he had built "the little stone house" that stands on what now is Saukie Municipal Golf Course, land that Carr purchased in 1836 from John and Elizabeth Spencer. The stone house is the oldest building in Rock Island; Lardner's history says it was built by a traveling stone mason named Hanna.
The land around the house was made into a golf course in 1926 and in 1979, it was given to the city by Richard A. (Bud) Welch, who was the great-grandson of William Carr. Welch was an executive with the International Harvester Co.
Although the Carr name has largely faded from memory, there at one time was a William Carr School in Milan and the bridge built during 2005-07 over the Rock River joining Rock Island and Milan is officially known as Veterans Memorial Bridge at Carr's Crossing.
The Carr barn that is the subject of today's story about historic preservation is not mentioned in any documents that staff at the historical society could find.