Today, May 13
Friends of Riverside Park, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, in the garden center, 503 33rd St., Moline.
Perennials, houseplants and about 100 containers of the 2017 'hosta of the year,' called 'Brother Stephan.'
In addition, the greenhouse is open for tours and sales from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays during the summer, or whenever members are on duty.
For information, call 563-650-2999.
Davenport Horticultural Society, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 13, at Duck Creek Park Lodge, 3300 E. Locust St., Davenport. Annuals, vegetables, hostas and lilacs.
For information, call 563-594-2008.
Saturday, May 19
Scott County Master Gardeners of Iowa State University Extension, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 19, as part of the second annual free Pollinators' Palooza at the Putnam Museum, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. The palooza runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Annuals, perennials, ground covers, vegetable plant seedlings, herbs, and house plants will be for sale in the museum entrance area.
Saturday, May 19
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. until noon, or until plants are gone, Saturday, May 19, Amboy/Lee County 4-H Center, 1196 Franklin Road, Amboy, Illinois.
For more information, go.illinois.edu/CLWPlantSales
Saturday-Sunday, May 19-20
Clinton County Master Gardeners, times to be announced, Saturday-Sunday, May 19-20, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in DeWitt and the Lyons Square Park in Clinton.
Perennials, vegetables, herbs, annuals and houseplants.
Today through May
The Silvis Garden Club greenhouse is open fore sales from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at 651 1st Ave. N., Silvis, behind Schroder’s Mortuary.
Annuals, hanging baskets, vines, herbs, tomatoes and peppers.
Cash and checks are accepted but no credit cards.
For more information, call 309-235-0889.