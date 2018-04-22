Here are plant sales by nonprofit groups in the Quad-City region this week:
April 27-28
DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday-Saturday, April 27-28, 1420 Silver Valley Drive, DeWitt, Iowa.
Free marigold seeds, other annual seeds for 25 cents, perennials and bulbs for $1 to $3, vases, garden books, yard art.
For more information, contact Jean Moffit 563-847-1851 or Mary Quinn at 630-251-8820.
April 27-29
The Friends of Vander Veer, 1-6 p.m. Friday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 29, in the conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Hundreds of plants with a wide selection of annuals, perennials, and tropicals. Horticulturists will be on hand to help you pick plants for your yard. Proceeds support the park.
For more information, call 309-737-9180.
Today-June 1
The Silvis Garden Club greenhouse is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at 651 1st Ave. N., Silvis, behind Schroder’s Mortuary.
Annuals, hanging baskets, vines, herbs, tomatoes (22 varieties in one-gallon plants) and peppers.
Cash and checks are accepted but no credit cards.
For more information, call 309-235-0889.