Wade A. Schneider to Jason J. Jackson, 105 N. 7th St., Eldridge, $184,500.
Jennifer N. Dillie to Leah E. Kephart, 2523 Middle Road, Davenport, $185,000.
Kimberly S. Freeman to Callie Griffiths, 3208 Maplecrest Road, Bettendorf, $185,000.
Kathleen S. Sitz Real Estate Trust to Bernadette E. Wisor, 3215 E. Locust St., No. B1-16, Davenport, $185,000.
Nancy L. Mitchell to Charlie Robinson, 3810 W. 15th St. Court, Davenport, $185,000.
Jeffrey M. Moen to David Anderson, 3219 Pleasant Drive, Bettendorf, $187,000.
Corie S. Staub to Donald D. Kuhn III, 310 Cherokee Drive, Park View, $195,000.
Cody's Legacy LLC to Jessica A. Oliver, 15 Oakley Drive, LeClaire, $195,000.
Dana Kristin Schnick Haff to Christopher M. Lee, 2950 E. 18th St., Davenport, $196,500.
Anna M. Bulian to Jason L. Fahrenkrog, 6325 Wilkes St., Davenport, $198,000.
James W. Goodlett Jr. to Beth Harbin, 2601 W. 54th St., Davenport, $198,000.
Fran Driscoll to Benjamin E. Driscoll, 2724 Elm St., Davenport, $198,000.
David W. Lellig to Ashley S. Fahrenkrug, 2512 Elm St., Davenport, $200,000.
HAF LLC to The Brothers, 208 Lost Grove Road, Princeton, $200,000.
HAF LLC to The Brothers, 116 Highway 67, Princeton, $200,000.
Marilyn J. Thomas to Emily R. Walsh, 2921 W. 37th St., Davenport, $200,000.
Amy L. Hansen to Marie V. Duyvejonck, 613 N. 6th St., Eldridge, $204,000.
David P. Fritz to Spedl Family Trust, 2121 Fairhaven Road, Davenport, $205,000.
Edwin G. Winborn to Patrick Quinn, 2102 E. 13th St., Davenport, $209,000.
Katie E. Mettee to Nolan McNeill, 4020 Tanglefoot Trail, Bettendorf, $209,000.
Ruth A. Siebke to Billy Chenault Jr., 519 N. Downey St., Walcott, $212,500.
Jennifer M. Lange to Michael L. Sorensen, 825 N. Meadows Court, Davenport, $213,000.
Barbara A. Frerichs to Casey J. Carothers, 4711 Lorton Ave., Davenport, $214,000.
Jeffrey Bartz to Amy Kaufmann, 1750 Piccadilly Place, Davenport, $215,000.
Eugene E. Hill to Blake A. Hanna, 404 W. Oak St., Eldridge, $215,000.
Ann Eischeid to Marissa C. Ramsey, 2901 Olympia Drive, Bettendorf, $220,000.
Hagemann Family Trust to Ann E. Gomez, 1241 E. Kimberly Road, Bettendorf, $222,000.
Advance Homes Inc. to Jessica L. Barnes, 2931 Windsor Drive, Bettendorf, $223,000.
Ann R. Mulvihill to Robert E. Lewis, 3198 S. 20th Ave. Court, Eldridge, $224,500.
Adam M. Malcheff to Paul Lira III, 6721 Silver Creek Drive, Davenport, $225,000.
Martha G. Jirus to Joseph L. Austin, 2721 Middle Road, Davenport, $225,000.
Shirley Danforth to Wayne and Leanne Schneckloth Living Trust, 328 Country Club Court, Eldridge, $225,000.
Danielle Parise to Jennifer N. Dillie, 4735 18th St., Bettendorf, $228,000.
Brittany S. Coryn to Michelle N. Erickson, 3836 W. 46th St., Davenport, $229,500.
Loretta Hoogerhyde to Steven M. Soseman, 3044 W. 34th St., Davenport, $230,000.
Michele L. Schroeder to Brooke A. Dodge, 102 Shawnee Circle, Park View, $230,000.
Grace Costello to Melinda L. French, 2609 Revo Road, Davenport, $230,000.
Elizabeth A. Longlett to James M. Janecek, 4445 Winding Hill Road, Davenport, $230,500.