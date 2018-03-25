Real estate transactions $50,000 and over are gathered from city and county public records and are not independently verified.
SCOTT COUNTY
Eric Vyncke to Barbara A. Frerichs, 3653 Cedarview Court, Bettendorf, $144,500.
Peggy J. Raushenberger to Janet K. Johnson, 3054 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, $145,000.
Bobby J. Flaherty to James D. Hunter, 724 Jones St., Bettendorf, $145,000.
Shamera K. Barber to Amanda L. Weiland, 305 4th St., Princeton, $145,000.
Brian T. White to Brandon K. Hankins, 2118 Davie St., Davenport, $145,000.
Bonnie L. Hootman to Matthew J. Doney, 4105 Sturdevant St., Davenport, $145,000.
Daniel D. Oney to Amanda R. Gimm, 132 E. Garonne St., Blue Grass, $145,000.
Lysanias D. Broyles Jr. to Brandie Geary, 2720 E. 35th St., Davenport, $145,000.
Willowwood Holdings LLC to Ruhl & Ruhl Real Estate LLC, 3004 Willowwood Drive, Bettendorf, $145,500.
Joshua Lee to Alisa M. Everson, 2104 E. 12th St., Davenport, $146,000.
Meghan K. Hickey to Elizabeth C. Russell, 2340 LeClaire St., Davenport, $146,500.
Laura J. Wiley to Dakota G. Carstens, 104 E. 2nd Ave., Donahue, $148,000.
Cindy Brotzman to Ryan E. Ames, 928 23rd St., Bettendorf, $148,000.
Angela J. Snyder to Frank A. Soliday Jr., 3160 Maplewood Drive, Bettendorf, $149,000.
Brett Dreessen to Kelly Stewart, 4005 Sturdevant St., Davenport, $149,000.
Nolan S. McNeill to Macro Properties LLC, 3222 Iverness Court, Bettendorf, $149,000.
Patricia A. Fritz to Red Cloud Holdings LLC, 4305 El Rancho Drive, Davenport, $150,000.
Regina L. Kress to Briana Kellenberger, 2630 Farnam St., Davenport, $150,000.
Cynthia A Bliss-Eastland to Douglas H. Ruddy Jr., 3204 Holiday Court, Bettendorf, $150,000.
Adam M. Shamsie to Boever-Williams Revocable Trust, 2325 Marquette St., Davenport, $150,000.
Dennis P. Lopez and Rebecca A. Lopez Trust to Joy E. Rollings, 3033 Sheridan St., Davenport, $150,000.
Steele Properties Series 1 LLC to Carol M. Clough, 1832 Elmwood Lane, Bettendorf, $150,000.
Charles S. Moore to Jerry Davidson, 4201 Creek Hill Drive, Bettendorf, $150,000.
Linda E. Lannan to River Edge LLC, 13 Park View Drive, Park View, $155,000.
Timothy E. Teshak to Casey A. Miller, 4531 Bunker Hill Drive, Bettendorf, $156,000.
JL Real Estate Holdings LLC to Summer Carter, 1914 San Jose Court, Bettendorf, $157,000.
Elizabeth L. Williams to Daniel L. Horton Jr., 3207 W. Lombard St., Davenport, $157,000.
Ciara Tanaka to Ashley L. Caudle, 5526 Quercus Lane, Davenport, $158,000.
Christopher Allen Geigle to Robert L. Barker, 341 W. Meadow Lane, Walcott, $158,000.
Jessica L. Barnes to Kaylee Coates Bashaw, 4646 Madison Court, Davenport, $158,000.
Jane E. Magers to Brenda S. Abney, 2915 Kelling St., Davenport, $160,000.
Jennifer Stimpson to Edward Acevedo, 4120 18th St., Bettendorf, $160,000.
Diana M. Thompson to Chad Lenning, 2539 Glenn St., Bettendorf, $160,000.
Katherine L. Oday to Burton Don Davison, 2829 Oak St., Davenport, $161,000.
Jessica S. Gosnell to David A. Gonzalez, 1936 Virginia Ave., Davenport, $163,500.
Redevelopment Services Company LC to Kyle D. Condon, 2021 Lorton Ave., Davenport, $164,000.
JL Real Estate Holdings LLC to Melissa A. Edwards, 2928 Walnut St., Bettendorf, $165,000.
Cheryl K. Milder to Gary D. Richard Jr., 207 E. Lauretta St., Blue Grass, $165,000.
Brian K. Rauch to Alison M. Scott, 3486 Sunny Hill Drive, Bettendorf, $165,000.