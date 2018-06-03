Dr. Joseph Lohmuller knew what he was talking about when he proposed some 15 years ago that hospital patients would do better if they could see green plants outside their windows rather than barren, pebble-covered roofs.
His suggestion capitalizing on biophilia — the innate human attraction to nature — is a widely accepted principle backed by scientific research.
And it is incorporated at the Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street campus in Davenport in the form of an 80-foot by 100-foot "green roof" made of trays of sedum plants in an array of colors.
The roof is above a portion of the building's second floor, particularly visible from patient rooms on the third, fourth and fifth floors that house the surgical, intensive care, cardiac and obstetric units, Kevin Rossmiller, Genesis director of planning and construction, said.
People attending the June 10 Garden Party of Davenport's Grace Lutheran Church also will be able to see the roof — from the 7th floor of the hospital's new tower addition. (They'll also get a pretty sweet view of Davenport from this location.)
The church, just west of Genesis, has hosted its Garden Party for several years, but this is the first time it has asked its neighbor to be part of the attractions.
Participants can begin their day at Grace, located at 1140 E. High St., where they can pick up information/maps for all three gardens on the walk. Here's a closer look.
Green roof: The green roof was installed in 2010, and was a $150,000 project, financed by $50,000 in private donations, $50,000 from the hospital's foundation and $50,000 from the hospital's capital budget.
Roof Top Sedums, 20770 Utica Ridge Road, Davenport, supplied the plants, and the project has performed as envisioned, Rossmiller said.
Employees of Roof Top come out once a year to weed, while hospital staff applies insecticide as needed and monitors the irrigation system.
The plants stay green all year, and those that are growing on the Genesis roof now are the original plants, said Teresa Nelson, who owns Roof Top Sedums with her sister, Roxanne Nagel.
"If you invest in a green roof, you want it to last," Nelson said. "It's doing what we want it to do."
At present, blooming plants include purple allium and a yellow sedum. The foliage colors are various greens and maroons.
In addition to their good looks, the plants aid in stormwater retention and help insulate the roof.
And as for the biophilia aspect? "Patients say that they feel like their room is up against a park rather than an ugly roof top, and it makes their experience more enjoyable," Krystle Jorgenson, nurse manager in surgical specialty, said.
Outside plantings: The hospital's outside plantings are selected for hardiness and good looks. You'll find boxwood, purple salvia, lantana, day lilies and numerous conifers.
There also are two water features — a fountain incorporated in a metal sculpture and a multi-level, natural stone waterfall.