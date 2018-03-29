Chris Noth describes the color of the door to his Davenport home as "Grinch green," referring to the Dr. Suess character. The color was the idea of his wife, Janet, who is a clothing buyer for Von Maur. "She sees all the new trends and colors," says Noth, who did the painting. "She thought that's what she'd like."
When Brenda Stackley bought her home in Bettendorf, the house color was pale yellow and the door was white, with sidelights. Two years ago she had the house sided in blue vinyl. She covered up the sidelights because they let in too much cold air, and she painted the door blue to go with the rest of the house. To make it stand out, she picked a darker shade.
What goes around, comes around. When Bruce and Jean Appo bought their Davenport home nearly 30 years ago, the front door was the color it is today. But their first thought was, "Oh, we have to change this color," Jean Appo says of the door. So they transitioned to country blue and then to red. But recently Appo began seeing a lot of yellow on Pinterest, so she circled back.
Jennifer Rose was looking for looking for a place to live when her eye was drawn to this brightly painted yellow door just north of the Village of East Davenport. "Truthfully, it was one of things that drew me to the house among others," she said. "It makes it stand out so much." Credit her landlord.
James and Kathryn Herzog moved into their McClellan Heights home in Davenport just over a year ago, and Kathryn took her time in selecting a new color for the previously white door. She wanted to go big, but not too "pumpkin-y." She think she's nailed it with this shade. The area is further decorated with a wreath made of dried mushrooms and a ceramic vase filled with twigs.
While some might describe this color as "Tiffany blue" because it is the signature shade of the boxes used by the Tiffany Co., Rhonda Voss of Davenport begs to differ. Voss calls it the color of the ocean in Mexico, off the coast of Cozumel. She spent years waiting for a paint company to come up with just the right color, and about four years ago she found it in a Valspar line. She used it on her front door, as well as her garage (shown here) and by her back patio.
While some might describe this color as "Tiffany blue" because it is the signature shade of the boxes used by the Tiffany Co., Rhonda Voss of Davenport begs to differ. Voss calls it the color of the ocean in Mexico, off the coast of Cozumel. She spent years waiting for a paint company to come up with just the right color, and about four years ago she found it in a Valspar line. She used it on her front door (shown here), as well as her garage and by her back patio.
The story behind these bright blue and green doors on the property of Jim and Michelle Russell, of Davenport, has Irish connections. The green was inspired by "The Quiet Man," a 1952 movie starring John Wayne and Maureen O'Hara that is notable for its photography of the lush Irish countryside. In the movie, Wayne paints a door green despite the locals warning that red is more durable. Jim is "completely Irish," and the couple was married in Ireland in 2008. The blue door is inspired by Jim's blue eyes, said Michelle, who has green eyes. "Everything in our house is blue and green."
While some might describe this color as "Tiffany blue" because it is the signature shade of the boxes used by the Tiffany Co., Rhonda Voss of Davenport begs to differ. Voss calls it the color of the ocean in Mexico, off the coast of Cozumel. She spent years waiting for a paint company to come up with just the right color, and about four years ago she found it in a Valspar line. She used it on her front door (shown here), as well as her garage and by her back patio.
