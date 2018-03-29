Subscribe for 33¢ / day

For years, designers have suggested to homeowners that they install brightly colored front doors as a relatively easy way to set off their homes, to make them "pop" along streets of much-the-same.

Here and there throughout the Quad-Cities, homeowners are taking that advice.

Red is perhaps the most popular choice, but other colors are showing up too.

If you have a brightly colored door that you'd like to share, please send a photo to agaul@qctimes.com.

Photos: Front doors

Adding a splash of color to your front door is the perfect way to separate your home from the rest of the houses in your neighborhood.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags