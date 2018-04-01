After a normal winter in the Quad-Cities — that is to say, cold and snowy — many people are more than ready for spring, but cool temperatures may hold out a bit longer, Ray Wolf, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.
The winter of 2017-18, meaning the months of December, January and February, had an average overall temperature of 25.3 degrees in the Quad-Cities, compared with the normal of 25.4, Wolf said. The area's snowfall was 28.1 inches, compared with the normal of 25.5 inches.
That normal winter was a departure from last year when the area recorded seven all-time high temperatures in February.
As of Friday, the average temperature for March — the first month of spring — was 37 degrees, just below the average normal of 38.6, according to the weather service.
And it appears that those cooler temperatures will continue, at least through next Monday, when readings are expected to be below normal and precipitation is expected to be above normal, Wolf said.
For gardeners, farmers and others interested in the soil's moisture content, the Quad-Cities and most of Iowa and Illinois are starting the growing season with normal levels. The only pockets of "abnormally dry" are southeast Iowa and west central Illinois, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
As for garden planting, cool season crops such as cabbage, onions, potatoes and broccoli can be planted around the third week of this month, when the soil is dry enough to work.
Warm weather plants such as tomatoes and peppers should not be planted until May 10-15, which is the time of last average annual frost date in the Quad-City region.