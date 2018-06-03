Late spring and summer heat waves will tragically cost the lives of pets from coast to coast.
Owners should be aware of their pets' surroundings at all times to make sure they aren’t exposed to high temperatures and humidity for any extended period of time. This includes car rides, the overdoing of outside activities and being confined in a place without shade and water.
A pet that is panting faster than expected, disoriented or even seizuring or collapsing needs immediate treatment. Here are some things to consider if you suspect heat stroke in your pet:
1. Call your veterinarian! It’s likely you will need some advice regarding your pet’s symptoms and best course of action. All pets will need emergency therapy if they are suffering from a heat stroke. Your veterinarian can offer advice, and you should be prepared for your trip to the clinic.
2. Have a thermometer! Acquiring and using a rectal thermometer dedicated for pets can provide invaluable information not only when dealing with heat stroke but in many other illnesses. Remember that normal body temperature in cats and dog is approximately 101 to 102.5 degrees. Pets with a temperature of over 105 degrees should seek immediate medical treatment.
3. For pets that have been confirmed to be suffering from heat stroke, owners should institute some sort of cooling for their pet before or on the way to their veterinarian or emergency clinic.
Towels soaked in cool water can be wrapped around a pet, although there may be little skin contact if your pet has a heavy, thick coat. If that is the case, concentrate the towels on areas that have a thinner coat such as the stomach area, ears and footpads.
Placing a fan on them or running the air conditioner on them when in transport can also help dissipate heat. Avoid ice baths as they may cause a pet’s internal temperature too change too much, creating even more problems.
Even with prompt and intensive care, some pets will not survive this horrible event. Keep in mind that some dogs will be more at risk than others and cats as well as many other animals can suffer.
For more information about your dog’s risk, check with your veterinarian and keep his/her number and that of your local emergency clinic handy just in case!
Questions? Send them to Dr. Sandeman, Home & Garden, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801. Or, email to papertrained@ mchsi.com. Dr. Sandeman cannot answer letters or email personally, but questions of general interest will be answered in this column.