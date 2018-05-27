Q: I have a 6-year-old cat and live in a townhouse, but am moving soon to a retirement home. My cat goes in and out as she wishes but always spends the night inside. My problem is that once I move, she will never be able to go outside again. We are very attached, and I don’t want to find another home for her, but I am afraid she will get depressed or worse? What should I do?
A: All pets could experience some change in their personality or behavior when undergoing a major change like moving to a new apartment or house. Like people, some will find it exhilarating and others may initially experience some anxiety to the new surroundings.
To help your cat adapt, make sure you have made the new place as cat-friendly as possible. As we have discussed in the past, environmental enrichment with plenty of scratching posts, cat perches and places to hide will be welcoming.
Of course the litter box needs special attention; at least two large litter boxes in quiet places with frequent cleanings will be appreciated. Sprays or plug-in diffusers that contain calming pheromones can also help.
Outside cats are typically hunters. You can simulate this predatory behavior inside by hiding treats — or your cat’s entire daily meal — in toys or designated areas around the home. This will provide an outlet for the hunting behavior and may keep your cat in good shape as the same time.
Have you considered taking your cat for a walk? Many cats do great with a harness and leash and enjoy a stroll with their owner. All cats should be micro-chipped; this is especially important for cats that do go outside and even more critical for a cat that has moved to a new neighborhood.
The move to becoming an entirely inside cat can be more of an issue for some cats than for others. If your cat is not responding positively to the changes, an anti-anxiety medication may ease the transition. Your veterinarian can discuss the pros and cons of this therapy.
The good news is that your friend will be free of the many dangers outside cats face, and we have every reason to believe he will not only adjust to your new home but live longer as well!
Questions? Send them to Dr. Sandeman, Home & Garden, Quad-City Times, 500 E. 3rd St., Davenport, IA 52801. Or, email to papertrained@ mchsi.com. Dr. Sandeman cannot answer letters or email personally, but questions of general interest will be answered in this column.