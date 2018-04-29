Here are plant sales hosted by non-profit groups in the Quad-City area this week:
Today, April 29
The Friends of Vander Veer, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, April 29, in the conservatory, 215 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
Annuals, perennials and tropicals. Horticulturists will be on hand to help you pick plants for your yard. Proceeds support the park.
For more information, call 309-737-9180.
May 3-5
Skyline Center, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 3-5, at Earthy Treasures Greenhouse, 2600 N. 4th St., Clinton.
Vegetables including tomatoes, kale, broccoli, peppers, kohlrabi, cauliflower, Swiss chard, Brussels sprouts, lemon grass, cabbage, microgreens and salad mix containers. Herbs including parsley, chives, cilantro, dill, sage, basil and oregano. Flowers including cosmos, marigold, butterfly flower, coleus, purple coneflower, rudbeckia and nasturtium. Vine crops including cucumber, summer squash, winter squash, watermelon, pumpkin and cantaloupe.
Skyline is an organization that assist people with disabilities to live independently. For more information, call 563-243-4065, Ext. 140.
May 3-5
Trinity Lutheran School, Davenport, 4-7 p.m. Thursday, May 3, noon to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4, and 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.
Vegetables, 10-inch hanging baskets, for sun and shade, filler plants and various flowers.
May 3-6
Big Brothers, Big Sisters, 1-7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Trinity Moline, 500 John Deere Road.
Pickup of pre-orders as well as on-site sales.
Annuals are $18 for a full flat (48 plants) and $9.50 for a half-flat.
Ten-inch hanging baskets of annuals are $18.
Easy Wave/Wave Petunias are $10 for a 6-pack and $25 for a flat.
Geraniums are $2.50 for a 4-inch individual pot and $35 for a flat.
Spikes, sprengeri, vinca vine are $20 for a half flat and $35 for a flat.
Checks, cash, debit/credit cards are accepted.
May 4-5
Quad-Cities African Violet Society, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, May 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at NorthPark Mall, Davenport, near Younkers Court.
African violets, Streptocarpus, Episcias, and many other types of gesneriads. This is the society's spring show/sale. Plants will be sold both days and the show will be judged Saturday morning.
For questions, call 563-505-9552.
May 4-5
Rescued, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, May 4, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the store location, 2105 16th St. Moline.
Begonias, geraniums, herbs, tomatoes, hostas and houseplants.
Rescued is a nonprofit organization helping people pay vet bills. For more information, contact Erin Granet at 309-235-0829 during store hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Or go to shoprescued.com
May 4-5
Quad-City Botanical Center, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 4-5, at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Annuals, perennials, pre-designed combos for you to take home and plant in your own containers, and an assortment of plants from the greenhouse. All proceeds support the educational mission of the center.
For more information, call 309-794-0991, Ext. 209.
May 4-12
Big Brothers, Big Sisters, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 4-Saturday, May 12, Northwest Bank Tower, Welcome Way and Kimberly Road, Davenport.
Pickup of pre-orders as well as on-site sales.
Annuals are $18 for a full flat (48 plants) and $9.50 for a half-flat.
Ten-inch hanging baskets of annuals are $18.
Easy Wave/Wave Petunias are $10 for a 6-pack and $25 for a flat.
Geraniums are $2.50 for a 4-inch individual pot and $35 for a flat.
Spikes, sprengeri, vinca Vine are $20 for a half flat and $35 for a flat.
Checks, cash, debit/credit cards are accepted.
May 5
Rock Island Horticultural Club, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.Saturday, May 5, at Longview Park Garage, 17th Street and 18th Avenue, Rock Island.
Perennials, annual, vegetables, small trees and shrubs. Club members will be available to answer questions on a variety of horticulture topics. Money raised will go to the Quad-City Botanical Center, Rock Island Parks Department and the horticulture club.
For more information, call 309-788-2346.
May 5
Moline Horticulture Society, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 5, at the Riverside Park picnic shelter, 565 34th St., Moline. Plants dug from members' gardens and raffle tickets for items donated by area businesses. $1 each or $5 for six.
For more information, call 309-644-1257.
May 5
University of Illinois Extension, 8 a.m. until noon, or until plants are gone, Saturday, May 5, in the community room at the Odell Library, Morrison, Illinois.
For more information, go.illinois.edu/CLWPlantSales
May 5-6
Quad-Cities Animal Recovery Team, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at 2802 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport, (the Humane Society of Scott County) and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 6, at 3319 Avenue of the Cities, Moline, (Ace Coins).
House, garden, yard and vegetable plants, plus herbs and garden decor items. Also, gift baskets from local business for raffle for each day.
For more information, contact Connie Carlson, founder and president of the Quad-Cities Animal Recovery Team, 309-216-6771.
Today-June 1
In addition, the Silvis Garden Club greenhouse is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays, at 651 1st Ave. N., Silvis, behind Schroder’s Mortuary.
Annuals, hanging baskets, vines, herbs, tomatoes (22 varieties in one-gallon plants) and peppers.
Cash and checks are accepted but no credit cards.
For more information, call 309-235-0889.