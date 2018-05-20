The barn on the former Carr farm is rare, even more so than Fred Woller knew when he set about restoring it.
Not only is it old — built 12 years before the start of the American Civil War — but it is a threshing barn, constructed for the specific and single purpose of threshing and storing wheat, which makes it rare in Illinois agriculture history.
That is according to Rick Collins, owner of Trillium Dell, the Galesburg, Illinois, company Woller hired to guide the restoration. The timber frame and restoration company does work all over the country and "comes highly accredited," Wollers said.
Threshing is the act of separating grain from its husk and, in the days before mechanization, this was done by hand, with a farmer actually beating the husks with a flail, or stick. The grain, such as wheat, fell to the floor and was collected, and the chaff blew away. Primitive as this sounds, that is how it was done.
Threshing barns originated in Europe and were built in northern Illinois from the time of settlement through perhaps the 1860s, when wheat was grown in this region, according to the book "Barns of the Midwest," by Charles Calkins and Martin Perkins.
Because the Woller barn is built into an embankment and has an exposed lower level, it could and did hold livestock, but its primary purpose was for threshing, Rick Collins told the Quad-City Times.
He said he could identify the building as a threshing barn just by looking at photos, as the difference in framing is like the difference between a Cadillac and a Pinto.
"It's radically different and rare," he said of the barn. "I could tell immediately that it was a three-bay, swing-beam threshing barn."
The floor is wood planking with three distinct areas, or bays, inside. One bay was for threshing and the other two were for storage of the grain or the wheat bundles as they were brought in from the fields.
Although wheat isn't raised much in the Quad-City region, Illinois is the third largest wheat producing state in the country, according to the Farm Bureau, with most grown in the southern half of the state.