If you are a homeowner with an ash tree that has not been treated to prevent infestation by the killer emerald ash borer, your time for saving it is running out. If it hasn't already.
That is the assessment of several area arborists interviewed about the invasive EAB and its spread in the Quad-Cities and all surrounding counties.
Infestation is increasingly prevalent.
When forestry workers from the city of Davenport began a pro-active removal of ash trees on public property last year, they did not expect to find infestations in nearly every green ash tree they checked.
But that is what happened.
"Infestation is widespread and evidence can usually be identified from the ground in every neighborhood," John Vance, arborist with the Davenport Public Works Department, wrote in an email.
"This year we will see a lot more ash mortality."
David Mize, owner of Ranger Tree Service, said that "as of this year, at least 75 percent of our work has been removing ash trees."
It is not known for certain whether mostly healthy ash trees that have not been treated can still be saved if treatment begins this spring.
Researchers from Michigan State and Purdue University indicate that ash trees with less than 30 percent infestation might benefit from a EAB treatment, Mark Shour, of the pesticide safety education program at Iowa State University, Ames, wrote in an email. "There is no guarantee."
"It is very hard to really determine the percentage of infestation from canopy thinning, so it is most likely the trees are infested at a higher rate," he wrote.
"Putting money out for a treatment without a guarantee of success in attempt to save a tree might be too risky for some Quad-City residents," he wrote. "The money could be applied to the cost of tree removal and replacement."
Robert Spartz, district manager for Davey Tree Expert Co., is telling customers who want to save their trees that treatment is worth a shot. He believes that ash trees with 70 to 80 percent canopy "can still be saved."
"The Quad-Cities is still in a recoverable time," Spartz said. He recently came to the Quad-Cities from the Chicago area where all ash trees that were not treated are mostly dead now.
Treatment is DIY or professional, for the life of the tree
Properly applied systemic insecticides — those that are taken up into a tree's vascular system through the roots or trunk — DO work in preventing infestation, Mike Kintner, EAB coordinator for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, said.
Spring is the beginning of the treatment season, so now is a time for people who already have been treating to continue their regimen. Or for others to begin if they want to give it a try.
Do-it-yourself, over-the-counter treatments must be applied early April to mid-May according to label directions. Professionally applied treatments can extend throughout the growing season.
Kintner advises that if your ash is large — 15-20 inches in diameter at chest height — that you go the route of professional application.
The effectiveness of do-it-yourself "tops out" at about 20 inches, he said.
Many professionals, including Davey, use the widely applied trunk injection called Tree-Age, with the active ingredient emamectin benzoate. The typical cost is $200 to $250, done every other year, Spartz said.
Regardless of whether the work is DIY or professional, treatment must be continued for the life of the tree.
Removal should be sooner rather than later, too
Aside from treatment, a homeowner's other choice is removal, and Davenport city arborist Vance urges homeowners to act sooner rather than later on this, too. "Procrastination could result in serious property damage or higher costs for removal," he wrote.
"Contractors may be reluctant to put their climbers in a back yard ash tree that is too far in decline. Dead ash trees are extremely brittle and fall apart much more easily. More than several deaths have been reported (elsewhere) as a result of ash trees failing during removal operations. Many contractors are incorporating the use of cranes or backyard lifts," that are more expensive, he wrote.
Davey's Spartz said the more complicated removal can double or triple the price.
It's too soon to tell with parasitic control
Regarding advances in the fight against EAB, there's really nothing new, Kintner, of the Iowa ag department, said.
But later this year the state will be able to test whether its attempt at biological control has promise. In 2016, a parasitic wasp — a natural predator of EAB — was released in two test sites, and if its population has taken hold in the intervening two years, then one might expect that they would begin making a dent in EAB populations, Kintner said.
The test sites are outside the Quad-Cities — in Lansing in the northeast part of the state and Fairfield in the southeast — but last year some of the wasps were released at Scott County's West Lake Park, which has a lot of ash, Kintner said.
He wants to stress that this wasp is small, about the size of a gnat, not the larger variety that most people envision. It does not sting people or pets, he said.