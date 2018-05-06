"Fifty Shades of Grey" next to "Little Women"? It's a head-spinning juxtaposition.
But that's what you'll find on a list of 100 favorite novels compiled by a public polling service for "The Great American Read," an eight-part series that will launch May 22 on Public Broadcasting Service, or PBS, stations.
The series is a campaign to explore the power of books and the joy of reading. Viewers are encouraged to spend the summer reading, sharing their personal connections to titles on the top 100 list that were chosen by a representative survey of 7,200 Americans.
Barnes & Noble stores and libraries are supporting the series through events.
The top-100 list is an interesting read in and of itself. In addition to "Grey" and "Little Women," I also found a lot of old friends, so-called classics that, in my day, were recommended to students planning to go to college. Included in that group: "War and Peace," ""The Grapes of Wrath" and "Pride and Prejudice."
Then there are those classics that one reads only because one is an English major such as "Moby Dick" and "The Pilgrim's Progress." Really, in survey of 7,200 Americans, enough people listed these books as favorites to get them on the list? Who are these people?
More-or-less contemporary modern choices include "A Prayer for Owen Meany" (I started it three times before I finished), "The Da Vinci Code" (who could put it down?) and "The Handmaid's Tale."
"Harry Potter," "The Hunger Games," "Jurassic Park," "Dune," "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" and "the Lord of the Rings" also made the list.
It's a thought-provoking compilation, and I look forward to crossing a few more titles off my list.
GAS ATTACKS: Because 2018 is the 100th year anniversary of the end of World War I, Jason Morin, historian at the Army Sustainment Command at the Rock Island Arsenal, is giving a series of lectures on various facets of this world-altering struggle.
Up next, at 2 p.m. Wednesday (May 9), is "Gas Attacks" at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
World War I was a horrific military conflict. People still die in today's wars, but we don't have people rotting in sodden trenches for months at a time, or slaughter on such a grand scale. Unfortunately, we do have occasional gas attacks with unthinkable miseries, and Morin's talk will provide context.
The schism World War I caused in Western thinking, the impact it had on the arts and how society viewed itself, is not as widely taught as I think it should be. Because World War II so quickly followed the first one, the latter tends to get short shrift in history classes. Teachers don't delve into its causes and its implications as much as they might. At least that has been my experience.
So this series of lectures is enlightening. Morin already has discussed army training, the arsenal's role and trench warfare. Others topics coming up include the battles of Cantigny and St. Mihiel, the battle of Meuse-Argonne and the armistice, the Russian expedition and the occupation of Germany.
For more information go to davenportlibrary.com