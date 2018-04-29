A new national survey shows finds more American households are gardening than ever before — 77 percent — and increasingly the gardener is a young man*.
The annual National Gardening Survey finds the proportion of older gardeners is holding steady at 35 percent, but younger households reached an all-time high in gardening participation.
“From small beginnings with a succulent here and a houseplant there, the under-35s are now truly engaged in the full range of gardening activities,” industry analyst Ian Baldwin, who participated in the survey, said.
People aged 18 to 34 now occupy 29 percent of all gardening households. "It’s a strong sign that they are finally 'in,'" he said.
What is this young gardener buying? Knowledge. Rather than getting glossy, coffee-table books, many of these gardeners are acquiring gardening apps and information from gardening websites.
Overall, American gardeners reported spending a record $47.8 billion on lawn and garden retail sales, the highest ever, with a record average household spend of $503 — up nearly $100 over the previous year.
Container gardening and landscaping set new highs in gardening sales, too. “More and more consumers are choosing not to dig holes in their leisure times. If they have the finances, they are investing in raised beds,” Baldwin said.
Indoor gardening is also making a big comeback with 30 percent of all households buying at least one houseplant. Baldwin said this harkens back to the ‘70’s and ‘80s, “when no home was complete without various sizes and shapes of non-flowering plants in pots or macramé hangers acting as cheap room dividers.”
*Males in the 18-34 year old age category reported increased participation in lawn and garden activities, from 23 percent in 2016 to 27 percent in 2017.