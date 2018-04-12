Open house features containers
Wallace's Garden Center, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, is hosting its Spring Open House on Saturday-Sunday, April 14-15, with a focus on container gardening and new annuals for 2018.
From expansive decks and apartment balconies to front porches, every spot can support a container.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Gilda's Club gives away seed
Gilda’s Club is hosting a springtime flower seed give-away from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport, for anyone impacted by cancer.
Master Gardener Nancy Hogren will provide guidance on when, where and how to plant specific flowers. If you have extra seeds you would like to share, please bring them.
For more information and to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
Want to be Master Gardener?
Registration is now open for fall Iowa State University Extension Master Gardener training in Scott County.
What's new this year is that lectures that previously were given during classroom sessions are now available to be watched at home, freeing up class time for hands-on activities and tours of local gardens.
To take advantage of daylight for hands-on tours and activities, training sessions will begin in mid-August, about four weeks earlier than in the past. On Nov. 3, there will be training on the Iowa State University campus.
The Master Gardener program equips participants with knowledge about gardening best practices and after the training, students volunteer in their community, educating the public and answering questions, with 25 committees from which to choose.
To apply, go to mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php. Training fees are $195.
For more information, call 563-359-7577 or email to bbray@iastate.edu.