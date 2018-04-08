Open house features containers
Wallace's Garden Center, Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, is hosting its Spring Open House on Saturday-Sunday, April 14-15, with a focus on container gardening and new annuals for 2018.
From expansive decks and apartment balconies to front porches, every spot can support a container.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Classes cover glass, crochet
Black Hawk College is offering community education classes in digital photography, crocheting, stained glass and etiquette:
• Digital photography workshop, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 14 and April 28. The cost is $59.
• Crocheting, storage containers and baskets, 5:30-7:30 p.m.– Tuesdays, April 17 and May 8. The cost is $44.
• Stained glass, advanced, copper, foil and lead techniques, 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays, April 17 to May 15. The cost is $65.
• Etiquette, manners still matter (for middle/high school students), 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, April 17-24. The cost is $35 (includes meal on last night).
Class locations vary. For details or to register, call 309-796-8223 or visit www.bhc.edu/pace.
Dulcimer concert is April 14
Chicago-based singer and hammered dulcimer player Phil Passen will give a free concert beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 14, in the Dairy Building, 410 N. Erickson St., in historic Bishop Hill, Illinois.
Passen uses songs to tell the story of the growth and development of Illinois.
Webinar teachers flower pressing
The University of Illinois is offering a spring home gardening series online using Skype; upcoming programs include monthly gardening tips, managing Japanese beetles and preserving flowers.
To register, go to go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars.
• A gardening calendar, 1:30 p.m. April 17 and 6:30 p.m. April 19. Horticulture educator Ron Wolford will discuss month by month tips and tricks for the home gardener.
• Living with Japanese beetles, 1:30 p.m. May 1 and 6:30 p.m. May 3. Horticulture educator Ken Johnson will discuss ways to manage beetles in your landscape.
• Preserving flowers, 1:30 p.m. May 15 and 6:30 p.m. May 17. Horticutlure educator Alicia Kallal will explain techniques to preserve flowers and foliage for long-term enjoyment.
If you missed any of the past programs you can view them at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEYBGqFXZS6Sn37n1mVcY1g. This includes programs from 2014 through 2016.
Gilda's Club gives away seed
Gilda’s Club is hosting a springtime flower seed give-away from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at 1234 E. River Drive, Davenport, for anyone impacted by cancer.
Master Gardener Nancy Hogren will provide guidance on when, where and how to plant specific flowers. If you have extra seeds you would like to share, please bring them.
For more information and to register, call 563-326-7504, email gc@gildasclubqc.org or visit www.gildasclubqc.org/calendar.
Talk teaches de-cluttering
A talk on downsizing, eliminating clutter and getting organized once and for all will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 18, at the Davenport Public Library-Eastern Avenue Branch, 6000 Eastern Ave.
The presenter is Jill M. Bjerke, a certified aging in place specialist from the Cut the Clutter Co.
For more information, visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call 563-326-7832.
DeWitt garden seminar is free
A free gardening seminar titled "Let's Get Growing" will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at the Clinton County Fairgrounds/Outdoor Living Classroom, 328 E. 8th St., DeWitt.
It is sponsored by the Master Gardeners of Clinton County-Iowa State University Extension.
Topics will include growing great tomatoes, improving soil with composting, picking the best plants, best ways to water, garden location, container gardening, keeping weeds away by mulching, flowers, raised beds and fairy gardening.
Earth Day event honors life
A free event honoring Earth and the web of life will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, 2664 145th Ave., Wheatland, Iowa.
Kerry Batteau, of Blackfoot decent, will lead a pipe ceremony and a blessing of the ground.
Our Lady of the Prairie is operated by the Congregation of the Humility of Mary, 820 W. Central Park Ave., Davenport.
For questions, call 563-336-8414 or visit www.chmiowa.org.
Moline woman shares ancestor diaries
Anne Lilius of Moline will give a talk beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, about the diaries of her great-great grandmother, Electa Woodbury Hood, who lived from 1818 to 1906.
The talk at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th Ave., Moline, is part of the monthly meeting of the Moline Preservation Society, but the public is welcome.
Lilius will share stories from Hood's diaries and other sources that reveal her as a woman with experiences and memories that were not too different from those of women of today.
In one of her diaries she wrote, “My life has been sun and shade. It seems as if there has been more shade than sun.” Some items belonging to Hood will be on display, including a dress that Lilius believes Hood wore to the Columbian Exposition in 1893 in Chicago and a photo of her son in his Civil War uniform.
Fashion show supports Hauberg
A fashion show will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 5, at the Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, to support restoration of the grounds' historic Jens Jensen landscape.
Fashion in Bloom will include a catered lunch, spring and summer fashions and a tour of the garden, highlighting the past as well as restoration plans.
The cost is $40, payable in advance. For tickets, go to eventbrite.com/e/fashion-in-bloom-historic-garden-fundraiser-tickets-44683096344 or mail a check to Hauberg Estate at above address. Checks must be received by March 28.
To pay in person, call 6563-265-2753 or email director@haubergcenter.org
Want to be Master Gardener?
Registration is now open for fall Iowa State University Extension Master Gardener training in Scott County.
What's new this year is that lectures that previously were given during classroom sessions are now available to be watched at home, freeing up class time for hands-on activities and tours of local gardens.
To take advantage of daylight for hands-on tours and activities, training sessions will begin in mid-August, about four weeks earlier than in the past. On Nov. 3, there will be training on the Iowa State University campus.
The Master Gardener program equips participants with knowledge about gardening best practices and after the training, students volunteer in their community, educating the public and answering questions, with 25 committees from which to choose.
To apply, go to mastergardenerhours.hort.iastate.edu/application-form.php. Training fees are $195.
For more information, call 563-359-7577 or email to bbray@iastate.edu.