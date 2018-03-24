Do you remember laying on the grass on a warm summer evening, gazing up at the stars and listening to the haunting call of the whip-poor-will? “Whip-poor-will, whip-poor-will!” I do, but it was a long time ago. You too, probably.
A long time ago yes, but not because I don’t spend time outdoors in the evening, anymore. I do. But because the “whips” have almost vanished.
About the size of a robin and a member of the nightjar family, which includes the nighthawk, whip-poor-wills are ground-nesters, their gray and brown camouflage blending in perfectly with the forest litter. A nickname for the whip is the “goatsucker”, stemming from a false notion that the birds would fly into barns at night and use their wide mouths to suckle milk from goats and other livestock. The Mohegan tribe of Native Americans held the belief that “makiwasug” (magic little people) traveled through the forest at night in the shape of whip-poor-wills.
They are completely nocturnal and spend the night perched on the ground or in a tree branch waiting for insects to come close enough that they can fly up and eat them.
They migrate north from their wintering grounds in Honduras and the Gulf states to our area in time for mating in the springtime, making a ground nest and laying two eggs. Mom does most of the incubating but Mom and Dad both feed a slurry of regurgitated insects to the hatchlings. The hatching of chicks seems to be closely tied to periods of full moon so the parents can meet the energy demands of their rapidly growing young.
When the young molt into their black-speckled, highly camouflaged plumage at the age of about eight days, Mom often leaves them in the care of Dad and initiates a second clutch within the territory.
So why have their numbers declined by as much as 70 percent over the past 15 years? Wildlife biologists believe there are a number of contributing factors, but chief among them is loss of habitat: increased land use for agriculture and urbanization. The insects they survive on, mostly moths and other night-fliers, are declining due to the same loss of habitat.
The whip is not on any endangered species lists yet, but many state and ornithological groups such as the National Audubon Society consider the bird “threatened,” along with others, including the purple martin, the prairie chicken and 74 others.
Left to their own wiles, almost all animal species exist in a population cycle of peaks and valleys predicated by factors such as weather, predators and available prey. When I was younger, I hunted rabbits in Western New York state. I noticed that peak rabbit years were followed by peak red fox years. More rabbits provided more food for the foxes to feed their young, but all those hungry predators knocked down the rabbit population and ultimately resulted in fewer foxes. That gave the bunnies a better chance of becoming rabbits, and the cycle would continue.
But when man enters these natural cycles in an impactful way, both fauna and flora can be impacted with negative and sometimes disastrous results. (Can you say, “carrier pigeon?”)
Drive through the country, especially the Midwest, and see what has become a food desert for not only animals, insects, plants and birds but also people. It has become a mono farming environment of GMO corn and soybeans with more toxic chemicals in the land, food, air and water than ever before.
Farming was, at one time, a cherished way of life that respected and worked with nature; if you take care of the land and animals they will take care of you. Now, for the most part, it is all about quantity, not quality. We live in and raise our children in an increasingly virtual world, with attention on electronic gadgets and games instead of exploring and understanding the outdoors: the creation and death, the motion and sway, the cause and effect of all things natural. As we have become so completely disengaged from what is real and natural, how will the next generation learn to love the planet enough to fight for what really matters? The answer cannot be found in a video game, of that I am certain.
Housing, stores and office buildings are being slapped up all around us. Cities, towns and even small hamlets seem to be expanding at the expense of the natural world of birds and bugs, swimmers and slitherers, crawlers and critters of all creation, each trying to sing in harmony in the Great Natural Chorus of the Planet. But we praise this as “progress?”
Do we really need more nail salons, banks and coffee shops, all cutting down the trees and paving the fields? I’d rather see a skilled shoe repair shop, a tailor who can make my shrinking pants fit again and a year-round farmer’s market with fresh, local vegetables, fruit, meat, eggs and milk. It makes me wonder what we have become when I see 15 cars idling in line at the fast-food drive-thru with the drivers all on their cellphones, then I park my vehicle, turn the engine off, walk inside, and there’s nobody in line waiting to order.
Well, I hope I have given you something to think about, maybe even the impetus to do something. What can you do? Next time there’s a proposal to change zoning from agricultural or forestry to residential or commercial, think about the effects of that change on this, our fragile third rock from the Sun. In the meantime, to reminisce, visit this site to hear the mournful call of the whip.