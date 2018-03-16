A lone bald eagle swooped above the Rock River near my place, validating my decision Tuesday evening to come straight home after work.
Yard work, I convinced myself, would occupy my time instead of indoor pickleball. It was about 6 p.m. when I began clearing debris left over from a recent flood.
The sun slowly descended as I swept and shoveled sticks, leaves and dirt into various piles, picking out the garbage when it appeared. The daylight motivated my every move, knowing I soon would be rewarded with a colorful sunset over the water.
Flooding, coupled with a busy travel schedule, reduced my time at home this winter. For my girlfriend's birthday in mid-January, I surprised her with a weekend getaway to the artsy, foodie and outdoorsy city of Portland.
Then, in late January, I accompanied my stepfather to China. It was a week-long business-focused visit to Beijing, but I managed to tour the Forbidden City and hike a section of the Great Wall by myself, a memorable excursion to ring in 2018.
My tennis coaching season at Augustana College began the day after I returned to the states, sparking a stretch of consecutive weekends at the Quad-City Tennis Club.
In late February, the rising Rock forced us out of our place.
As floodwaters inundated our neighborhood, I hopped on a plane to Orlando, a spring break trip with the Augustana College men's and women's tennis teams planned months in advance.
Between days of competition during our jam-packed week at the USTA National Campus, we spent a day paddling at Weeki Wachee Springs State Park. Stand-up paddleboarding in the pristine water alongside a mother manatee and her two calves was an experience I won't forget anytime soon.
The timing couldn't have been better for a vacation in sunny Florida, but I struggled not knowing whether the sandbags we deployed stopped water from seeping into our basement. The river's slow recession didn't allow us to move back until the first Sunday in March. Thankfully, we returned to a dry home.
The recent 15.32-foot crest in Moline will register as the sixth-highest there in history, edging out the 15.31-foot crests last July and in 1997, according to the National Weather Service's records.
While flooding has added some adventure to my life since my May 2017 arrival at the riverfront, I'm hopeful for a dry, paddleboarding-filled spring and summer.
Today marks the beginning of my first free weekend at home in about a month, and I'm ready for a hike or a bike ride to celebrate the beginning of spring.
Not there yet? Today's Outdoors calendar may help you plan an outing of your own. As we head outside, feel free to send photos of the fish you catch and story ideas to jcullen@qctimes.com.