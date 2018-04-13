If you go

WHAT: Trout fishing

WHEN: Illinois' spring trout fishing season began April 7

WHERE: Prospect Park, 16th Street/30th Avenue, Moline

DETAILS: The Illinois Department of Natural Resources on March 27 unloaded 550 pounds of rainbow trout into the two-acre Echo Lake at Prospect Park. The DNR each spring stocks 54 ponds, lakes and streams with about 80,000 rainbow trout. Anglers must have a valid fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp unless they are under the age of 16, blind or disabled. Anglers may catch a maximum of five trout per day. The state's trout program is funded entirely through the sale of Inland Trout Stamps, which may be purchased online at www.dnr.illinois.gov. Go to ifishillinois.org for more information.

IOWA: The Iowa Department of Natural Resources on March 23 stocked a pond at Discovery Park in Muscatine and Lake of the Hills at West Lake Park in Scott County with a total of 3,000 to 4,000 rainbow trout. Go to www.iowadnr.gov/Fishing/Trout-Fishing for more information about trout fishing in Iowa.