Let’s start off with some fishing news of an event that takes place today, June 2, at West Lake Park in Davenport. Scott County Conservation and the Quad-City In-Fisherman Club team up each year to present a Free Kid’s Fishing Clinic.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon, with registration at 8 a.m. at the Rolling Hills shelter, which is located at Gate 1. All poles and tackle are provided.
This is part of the Fish Iowa Angler Education Program and is open to all Scott County residents, grades K through 6. An adult must accompany children under the age of 9. All participants will receive a free gift and a certificate of completion of the course.
Being that this is a family-type event, parents are encouraged to attend. In fact, some adults may also find some of the classes of interest. Some of the subjects covered in the classes are fish identification; fish care and cleaning; casting techniques; fishing laws and ethics; and lures and tackle.
The Quad-Cities Conservation Alliance, Croegaert’s Great Outdoors of Rock Island and Coca-Cola Bottling provide donations.
There will be several people of interest to whom you will enjoy talking, such as the president of In-Fisherman, Mark Parr, Scott County Deputy Director, Marc Miller, Park Manager, Roger Larson, several park rangers, and a lot of knowledgeable anglers who are members of In-Fisherman. Plus, if you happen to see me and want to say hello and chat a little about fishing and target shooting, feel free.
For further information call West Lake Park at 563-328-3281.
Now it is time to talk about some shooting news. The very popular and highly rated CCW/NRA instructor, Mark Millichamp, will be conducting another Illinois CCW course at EZ Livin’ Sports Center in Milan, on June 23-24. Remember, veterans are only required to take the second day. Full details can be obtained by contacting EZ Livin’ at 309-787-2244 or Mark at 309-235-9619.
Another Cowboy Shooting Competition is taking place at the Milan Rifle Club on Father’s Day weekend, June 16-17, starting at 8 a.m. each day. It is located at 9221 51st St. West, Milan.
Speaking of Father’s Day, a very popular gift for about anytime, but especially for a special father is a Henry Golden Boy. Whether it is the very popular 22-caliber Golden Boy or the Big Boy Golden Boy, both need special care to stay great looking with a polished gold finish.
These rifles are actually brass, but the two versions are polished differently. According to Henry’s Daniel Luce-Clayton, the 22-caliber Golden Boy and Silver series should only be polished with a good micro fiber cloth, and not brass polish, as some have tried. However, the Big Boy Golden Boy model is polished with brass polish, of which Henry sells out of their online Henry Pride Store at www.henryusa.com.
Dan also suggested using a light coating of linseed oil on the beautiful walnut stocks that is used on the Henry rifles. I have done this to all of mine and they look great.
To this I would add to use some Gun Protect on all the metal parts. This is a spray, and also wipes. The wipes are great for carrying in a range bag for a quick rubdown after shooting. To further carry over the Gun Protect in the cabinet or safe, place a module, which keeps dispersing the product for about 12 months in a sealed environment like a locked gun cabinet.