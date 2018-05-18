There are all sorts of elements to a lure that can attract fish, which are mostly something to make noise. Two main ones are rattles and water disturbance from blades and body movement. While all of these work at one time or another, one of the best is simply bumping the cover.
No matter what sort of cover is being fished, it can be bumped in some way. There is wood (brush piles, stumps, standing timber, log jams and fallen timber), rock, weeds, bottom, and miscellaneous objects, all of which can be bumped to induce a strike.
I can remember reporting the results of a tournament on Truman Lake that took place quite a few years ago, where bumping cover was the key to success. The angler was Hank Parker, who went as far up as possible in wooded creek arms and used a spinnerbait. The key to success was bumping the fallen trees, which he found would make a burst of baitfish from the wood, resulting in the bass coming out to take his lure. In this case it did two things — made a noise and stirred up bait — both of which attracted the bass.
Each lure can bump cover a little differently, and each type of cover can be bumped differently.
Other than when flipping and pitching, my favorite lure with which to bump cover, especially wood, is a spinnerbait. I like using the Stanley 1/8-ounce Baby Wedge, but for heavier bumping and slow rolling I’ve found the 3/8-ounce size to be about perfect in shallow to medium depths. Most of this sort of bumping is done when slow rolling the lure, and in shallow areas. Don’t allow the bait to go too deep into the cover, but be sure to hit it hard enough so it will have to bounce over the cover. With weeds, definitely do not go too deep and only tick the tops of them. If there are too many weeds on the lure you know you went too deep. The spinnerbait and a Rat-L-Trap are my favorite search baits since they can be fished quickly, but the spinnerbait is the top in wood areas.
While on the subject of the Rat-L-Trap, it also can bump cover. Don’t bump it as hard or deep, especially wood where it will easily get hung up. If bumping with a Trap, it will mainly be the very tops of weeds, or bottom areas such as rocks, gravel and sand. Sand bottoms are great locations for finding white bass, and while they will chase a Rat-L-Trap on the go, there are times when bumping the sand, and making a few “puffs” will induce more strikes.
Billed crankbaits are fished like the Traps, but with a slightly different aggression. The bills can deflect off of structures, and will make more commotion on a bottom, such as the aforementioned sand area. However, it is not good for ticking the tops of weeds unless fishing them slowly, and going with stop-and-go retrieves. In fact, one way to bump wood cover is to stop when it hits the cover, and allow the bait to wobble up a little and then start the retrieve again. Many times the strike comes just as the retrieve is re-started.
Jig combinations are a great bumping lure. These can be used for swimming, which is fished as with the spinnerbait, cast and bounced on all sorts of bottoms, and my favorite, flipped and pitched into and around heavy wood cover and stumps. When flipping and pitching, the bumping is at the maximum. The lure is crawled through and around all the cover, and in some cases if it stops against a root, log or limb, it is bounced back and forth, as if knocking on the door.
Texas rigged soft plastics of all sorts are bumped much like the jig, depending on the size of weight being used. A Texas rigged 4-inch tube without weight is great for bumping on top and around heavy weeds.
A soft plastic, which is a little different, is the swimbait. I use a B-Fish-N Pulse R or Natural Forage Baits Swim Bait rigged on a Precision H20 jig head. This is an open hook, and would be bumped more like a crankbait so as not to get hung up, or covered in weeds. If bumping this lure, I would rather use it for tops of weeds and bottoms with a stop-and-go or pump retrieve. As with the Rat-L-Trap, this lure can be very effective if bounced on a sand or mud bottom, but making sure it is a quick bounce, and not one that completely stops.
If using a Road Runner of any model to bump cover, I would suggest wood and bottom, but not weeds. Weeds have a tendency to catch the underside spinner blade very quickly and destroy the action/attraction. Even with the wood, be sure as to not bump it as aggressively as with a spinnerbait, and only use slight bumps. However, for various bottoms, have at it, making sure that the lure is picked up far enough to allow it to fall back and let the blade flutter. Just remember, this lure is at its best on the fall, and when being fished with a slow to medium retrieve, so bumping has to be adjusted accordingly.
The next time you want to knock on the fish’s door, bump it.
Until next time, get out on the water, and enjoy a great day of fishing.