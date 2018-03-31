For several years, ice anglers have found a great advantage in using lures that glow. My tackle box is filled with my favorite Custom Jigs & Spins glow colors, especially in the Demon and Ratfinkee. However, what would you do if you want to try “a glow” on something that is not available in that color or pattern?
Recently I was looking for something to paint the front sights on a Browning 1911 Black Label pistol that has straight black sights. It was quite by accident that I stumbled on a product called Glow On. It is a water-based paint that glows after drying. The paint is a concentrated phosphorescent paint that is non-toxic, non-flammable and non-radioactive. It worked great on the pistol, as well as the front sight of a Henry Mare’s Leg.
While playing around with it on the guns I thought this would be great for lures. There are several glow colors available, including red, original, yellow, orange, aqua, green, pink and blue. I opted for the red, original, green, yellow and blue. These colors are perfect for using to contrast the lures that I use.
First I tried painting blue eyes on a black/blue Blitz Finesse jig. They looked great, and are still holding up after a season’s use. The next was to paint an unpainted lead B-Fish-N Precision jig head, after cleaning it with alcohol. This was a definite test, as an unpainted lead head doesn’t always hold paint. Well, it did and is still holding.
Other ideas for lures are eyes, stripes or other patterns on crankbaits, blade baits and spinner blades. This especially holds true for lures, such as a heavier Rat-L-Trap that may be allowed to sink deep when fishing water with greater depths like Bull Shoals Lake.
The actual painting process is quite simple. It can be done with a toothpick, or the stick provided. The paint, as mentioned, is water based, so that means it can be thinned out with a little water. Also, remember to shake the small vile, and I do mean small. It doesn’t take much of this paint to do its job.
There is also a preparation for some surfaces, especially on something like a gun where there may be some oil. Before applying the paint clean off the surface with rubbing alcohol and let it dry.
Getting back to the lures, and the ice jigs first mentioned, think of what can be done. For one example, there are few if any glow/flash jigs made. There are a lot of ice spoon/tear drop jigs made in a gold/silver flash, or glow, but not the combination. So, paint one side of silver or gold jigs with Glow On of whatever color is needed. Now you have the best of both — a double whammy you might say.
There is also a version of Glow On with a stick-on backing, but I haven’t tried this, and don’t really think it would work for the purpose of lures.
While not related to the outdoor sports, this paint can be used for craft type things. Actually it can be used wherever something needs to glow, including something like a light switch. I guess you could say that the possibilities are endless.
If you would like further information go to www.glow-on.com.
So next time you want to paint a gun sight or do some color variations on ice or open water lures, try to “glow on it”.