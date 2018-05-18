Globetrotting canoeist to headline River Action's Channel Cat Talks

Explore the River Series

Channel Cat Talks are offered 9-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays May 29-Aug. 30. Participants meet at Riverbend Commons, 2951 E. River Drive, Moline, where they board the Channel Cat Water Taxi for a ride while experts narrate. The cost is $14 per person.

Riverine Walks run May 30-Sept. 1, with programs offered from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesdays and 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays in different locations. The cost is $6 per person (free for River Action members).

River Action also will take a field trip on Wednesday, Aug. 29, to Dubuque. The cost is $45 for members and $50 for non-members.

The Channel Cat, operated by MetroLINK, opens to the public this season at 9 a.m. Friday, May 25. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for children ages 2-10. The single-day passes allow for unlimited rides.

For more information or to register for Channel Cat Talks, Riverine Walks or the Dubuque trip, go to riveraction.org/education or call 563-322-2969.

Funding for the series is provided in part by Scott County, MetroLINK, Mancomm, Greg and Judy Gackle of Bettendorf and the Quad-City Times.