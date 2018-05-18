Breaking
Globetrotting canoeist to headline River Action's Channel Cat Talks
A Guinness World Record holder lives on a quiet street in Bettendorf’s Deerbrook subdivision, but most of his neighbors likely are unaware of his adventurous past.
They may know Dana Starkell as a husband, father and musician. If they searched his name online, however, they would learn he and his late father, Don, completed a two-year, 12,181-mile canoe journey in the early 1980s that began in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, Manitoba, and ended in Belem, Brazil. They paddled through 13 countries en route to the mouth of the Amazon River, completing the longest — and possibly the most dangerous — canoe voyage in history.
Although the Winnipeg native does not outwardly advertise the achievement, it has shaped “every day of my life since,” Starkell, 57, said Wednesday during an interview in his living room.
This summer, the canoeist will share tales from his latest excursion down the Mississippi River, part of River Action's Explore the River Series, on the Channel Cat Water Taxi.
“His experiences are one of a kind, and he truly is an amazing storyteller with laugh-out-loud memories," said Laura Morris, program manager for the Davenport-based environmental nonprofit organization.
River Action is presenting 13 Channel Cat Talks and 13 Riverine Walks, addressing the wildlife, history, culture and geology of the Mississippi, from May 29 through Sept. 1.
Starkell offers a keen insight into the evolution of the mighty Mississippi, which he has paddled down a total of three times in his life.
"Compared to 1980, it's a very different river today," he said, noting the growth of barge traffic and development of thousands of wing dams, among other changes.
The section of the Mississippi that runs through the Quad-Cities has not changed as much as other stretches in the last four decades because it is "so highly controlled," Starkell said.
"But when you get away from the cities, nothing stays the same out there," he continued. "Islands come and go, new ones pop up, the river re-channels itself and it does all kinds of crazy things."
Possessing that knowledge, and a copy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Upper Mississippi River Navigation Charts, is necessary to safely explore the meandering waterway. Strength, stamina, proper paddling technique and respect for the river is critical, too.
It was not until last summer that Starkell realized the level of leadership and responsibility required to guide others down the river. His father directed their trip to the Amazon in 1980-1982, their 2001 journey from Princeton, Iowa, to Key West, Florida, and their 2003 expedition from New York Harbor to Key Largo, Florida. Don passed in 2012 after logging about 72,000 miles in a canoe.
On June 1, 2017, Starkell, family and friends, some of whom participated in previous undertakings, launched their canoes from Leach Park in Bettendorf for New Orleans. The trip spanned 1,450 miles over the course of 35 days, and coincided with the 35-year anniversary of the Starkells' arrival in Brazil.
Starkell's wife, Stacey, and their then-7-year-old son, Davey, joined him in his 20-foot canoe the first two days of the trip before returning home.
"He (Davey) would've kept going with us, but I think my wife was scared to death for him," Starkell said. "It would've been an incredible experience for a little guy, but 7 is pretty young to be out there."
Severe weather, barges and wing dams posed the biggest threats to the crew that continued south. If they collided with a barge or wing dam, for example, they ran the risk of drowning.
"We had a lot of dicey days out there, and I had to put the fear of death into them," Starkell said. "You've got to know what you're doing, otherwise you're going to have some trouble out there."
He has survived several near-death situations on and around water, including about a dozen incidents involving guns in Central and South America. But "99 percent of people welcomed us with open arms," Starkell said. Many of the stories are documented in the 1989 book, "Paddle to the Amazon," an edited thread of Don Starkell's journal entries from the family's two-year adventure. Starkell's brother, Jeff, accompanied them in their 21-foot canoe before abandoning ship in Veracruz, Mexico, to pursue his studies in Canada.
The book inspired a documentary of the same name, which is nearly complete, and a feature film project also is in the works.
When he is not on the water, Starkell keeps busy by teaching classical guitar lessons at the Guitar Center in Davenport and West Music in Moline. He plans to take his now-8-year-old son on a canoe trip this summer in Ontario, Canada, an outing in the wilderness without the amenities and comforts of home.
"It gives you a greater appreciation of what these things are," Starkell said.
He will hop aboard the Channel Cat for his talks on July 10 and July 11.