My wife, Tina, and my girls, Emily and Erin, have lived in several different places as a family.
Our family started in southwest Wisconsin in a small river town in the beautiful Kickapoo Valley when my mother-in-law was kind enough to “rent” her house to us as she had re-married and moved after her husband passed away at an early age. I use the quotes around rent because two teenagers with a newborn really don’t have money for anything. Not sure what we would have done without Tina’s Mom, Grandma Marion. She kept us fed and sheltered for a couple years.
I decided an education over the military was my best bet for a real job in a few years, so I enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse, hoping to get a biology degree and eventually get into their tough Physical Therapy program. Thank goodness I had an honest adviser at UW-L who sat me down and said “Knoble, what else would you like to try”? (My grades were nowhere near where they needed to be to get into the PT program). So I enrolled in the Recreational Therapy program there. It was not what I had hoped for, either.
Shortly after that, I discovered they also offered a Parks and Recreation Administration degree at UW-L, so I decided to give it a look-see. Finally, a perfect fit. Working outdoors, helping people recreate and stay safe, protecting natural resources — I had found my calling.
Soon after, my calling found me in a bizarre twist of fate. I saw a job advertised on a bulletin board for “Summer Park Ranger Intern interviews” with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, one job each at DeSoto, Wisconsin, and one in Spring Valley, Wisconsin.
I marked my calendar. When the day and time approached, I sat in the office on campus with a girl named Shelly waiting for the interviews. We were the only two people who showed up. The interviewer and now a great friend, Kevin Berg, was more of beggar than a chooser at that point, and I wanted to stay close to LaCrosse, and Shelly liked the Twin Cities vicinity, so the two of us decided where we would go. There never really was an interview. More of an orientation at that point.
So, I worked when I could, spread out my education a bit to stay in the internship, actually got paid decent money, and got some benefits to boot. Thirty years and several moves later to North Dakota, Central Iowa, and finally here to the Mississippi River basin in Eastern Iowa, and I had to call it a career. For her part, my wife started out at age 18 with a newborn daughter to raise, and then began taking in kids to babysit to make some money. She had a hand in raising (at least for a few years) many great kids, including a couple of family member’s children.
She was a natural. Nothing rattled her. At times, we would have as many as six kids in the house, one of them legally blind, and Tina took it all in stride. She had found her calling too. She charged a whopping $1 an hour per kid, and would accept food if parents brought it. I hear stories of people now paying upwards of $1,000 or more a month for one child in care, no matter how many hours you use or don’t use. Crazy.
In 1992 we moved to Clinton, Iowa. We lived there for 15 years in a great neighborhood. We made too many friends to mention, we had lots of fun, and we saw our two daughters thrive and go on to much bigger and better things. Tina got a job as a Para-Educator in the Clinton School District, in the program for developmentally disabled students. Again, she took it all in stride.
She also worked summers on the cleaning crew at the schools, pushing her tiny frame to the limits without complaint as she had always done. She is one tough lady — always has been — but has a heart of gold. She has to have, living with me for 36 years. Ha.
As we became empty-nesters at the ripe old age of 43, we decided it was a perfect time to buy some land, build a home, and get back to a more rural life. Things went as planned, somewhat, and after a few nights living in Gregg and Tami Dolan’s borrowed pop-up camper, our house was now our home. That was Sept. 10, 2007. Then a month later, Oct. 4, 2007 to be exact, our lives changed forever.
Dizzy spells that we passed off as stress from all the rigors of packing, planning, and moving finally brought Tina to an MRI appointment to see what was going on. Before we could leave the city if Clinton, we got a call with news no one wants to hear — come get your MRI results on a CD and head for Iowa City Hospitals and Clinics as fast as you can. The news was not good, they had found a mass in her brain. Having to call my two daughters, one in college at the time and tell them to get to Iowa City to meet us was excruciating.
Three days later, while waiting for a biopsy appointment the next day to confirm it was a glioblastoma, Tina went blank while watching the Packers and Bears on Sunday Night Football in her hospital bed. Little did we know at that time that our beloved mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend would never be the same again. She barely survived emergency surgery, and what that tough little lady endured over the next several years I would not wish on my worst enemy. I will spare you the details, but her prognosis with all the modern methods and practices was somewhere between 15 and 18 months, tops, according to statistics and the staff at Iowa City.
Jump forward to October of 2017, when Tina’s wonderful oncologist at Genesis in Davenport told her for the last time that she was “a miracle lady” as she was declared “cancer free”. They had checked the pathology of her disease 3 times just to make certain it was glioblastoma, because no one survives a glioblastoma diagnosis for long, let alone 10-plus years.
I am telling you all this deeply personal story because it is taking another turn in our road as a family. With my kids thriving and Tina doing the best she can, we are going to make a move to a new house in our small river valley in Wisconsin that we have always called “home." Close proximity to extended family and reconnections with old friends await us.
We leave our daughters a bit farther away from us, but still not far, in the state of Iowa they will always call “home." We leave behind great friends and experiences that can never be forgotten. People that pulled us all through the darkest hours of our lives to see this light at the end of the tunnel. Professionals in the medical field who have all been top-notch and have treated us like family at times. A famous writer once said “you can never go home again." I understand what he meant as experiences from our past and our childhoods can never be re-created, but I respectfully disagree.
Thank you for the honor of sharing my life stories with you, the readers of my articles. It has been an honor and a privilege to do so. I am going to sign off for now; but I may be back writing some day. Who knows what awaits us down the road? Peace.