To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
1. Turkey hunting contest
WHEN: Remaining season dates in Iowa: May 2-20; April 16-May 20 (archery). Remaining season dates in northern Illinois: May 3-May 9; May 10-May 17.
WHERE: Iowa and Illinois
DETAILS: Bring your bird to E-Z Livin' Inc. to enter the store's contest. Heaviest bird wins a new turkey decoy. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Winchester SXP shotgun. Call 309-787-2244 for more information.
2. Cornbelt Running Club 24-Hour Run
WHEN: 7 a.m. today
WHERE: North Scott High School, Eldridge
DETAILS: "Very long"; Go to cornbelt.org for more information.
3. Catfish Tournament
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Marquette Street boat landing, 473 S. Marquette St., Davenport
DETAILS: Entry fee costs $130 per boat. Up to three people allowed in each boat, which may carry a max of four rods. Five fish limit. Hosted by Twisted Cat Outdoors based in Warsaw, Illinois. Go to goo.gl/7cpAqA or call 217-242-5305 for more information.
4. Cinco de Mayo 5K
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. today
WHERE: Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and children's 1-mile or 1/2-mile fun run; Go to ganzos5k.com for more information.
5. Tour de Brew Q-C
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: The fifth annual ride begins at Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: Ride will span about 40 miles along the Mississippi River and include stops at breweries and pubs in Iowa and Illinois. Proceeds will benefit three cancer charities: Camp Kesem at Augustana College, the LIVESTRONG Foundation and Children's Cancer Connection based in Des Moines. Registration covers a ride on the Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. Go to www.facebook.com/QCTourdebrew for more information.
6. Garlic Mustard Pull
WHEN: 9-11 a.m. today
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton, Illinois
DETAILS: Volunteers needed to help remove invasive plant species throughout the park. Trash bags and water will be provided. Gloves, long pants and work boots or tennis shoes are encouraged. Meet at the overlook trailhead parking lot off Illinois 84. Workers will be rewarded with a guided wildflower hike at the end. Call Mike Petersen, Illiniwek Forest Preserve superintendent, at 309-496-2620 for more information.
7. Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
8. Guided Nature Hike
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. today
WHERE: Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will join a Naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. Suggested $5 donation. Call 563-336-3373 for more information.
9. Walk MS
WHEN: 10 a.m. today
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf
DETAILS: Go to goo.gl/vz2KQK for more information.
10. Wildflower Hike
WHEN: 1 p.m. today
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Join naturalist Michael Granger for a tour of the Wapsi woods in search of spring wildflowers, including bloodroot, Dutchman's breeches, trout lily and Jacob's ladder. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
11. Mississippi Palisades Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Mississippi Palisades State Park (south entrance), 16327A Illinois 84, Savanna, Illinois
DETAILS: Enjoy a spectacular display of wildflowers and breathtaking views of the Mississippi River during this outing on challenging trails with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Bring picnic gear and a dish to share for the potluck. Beverages provided. Bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
12. Moonlight Frog Chorus
WHEN: 6 p.m. tonight
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 3155 52nd Ave., Dixon
13. Star Party
WHEN: Dusk tonight
WHERE: Monsignor Menke Observatory, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Free tour of the night sky provided by Dr. Mitchell, director of the observatory. Call 563-333-6141 on the day of the event for a recorded message confirming whether the star party will take place or must be canceled because of inclement weather.
14. Beginning Birding
WHEN: 6:30-9 a.m. Sunday, May 6
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Participants will learn how to identify birds and their habitats with ornithologist Kelly McKay, who will lead tours around the Marsh. Sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society. Cost is $6 for Nahant members; $12 for guests. Go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370 for more information.
15. Illiniwek Abermination
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 6
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Mountain biking race held by Friends of Off-Road Cycling, FORC. Go to www.qcforc.org for more information.
16. QCBC Spring Picnic
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 6
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve shelter, 836 State Ave., Hampton, Illinois
DETAILS: Hy-Vee is catering the lunch, which begins at 12:30 p.m. Attendees may participate in one of four pre-meal rides. Go to qcbc.org for more information.
17. 'The Romance of Sylvan Island'
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 6
WHERE: Sylvan Island, 101 1st Ave., Moline
DETAILS: The free 45-minute play sponsored by River Action and Moline Parks involves a 1-mile walk around the island. Contact Chuck Oestreich at 309-788-1845 for more information.
18. Hidden Gem Tour
WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 7
WHERE: Meet at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Attendees will carpool to Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City for a guided hike through one of the unique parts of the park. Bob Bryant and Brian Ritter will discuss some of the rare plants and animals found at Loud Thunder. Cost is $10 for Nahant members; $15 for guests.
19. Archery trap league
WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, May 8, 15, 22, 29
WHERE: 1624 220th St., Reynolds, Illinois
DETAILS: Test out Stick & String's archery trap machine this month. Go to goo.gl/VNEqw8 for more information about the machine. Call Austin Pinon at 309-429-1423 for more information about the league.
20. Pizza Ride
WHEN: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, May 10
WHERE: Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Ride Mississippi River Trail to 11th Street Precinct in the Village of East Davenport, about 10 miles total. Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
21. Dawn birding
WHEN: 6-9 a.m. Saturday, May 12
WHERE: Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Listen to the gradual increase in birdsong during this walking tour with members of the Quad-City Audubon Society. Coffee and donuts will be available. Go to www.quadcityaudubon.org for more information.
22. Hunter education class
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 12
WHERE: Oak Hills Gun Club, 12364 Coon Hunters Road, Blue Grass
DETAILS: Call Mike Smith at 563-320-6575 for more information.
23. Bird walks
WHEN: 8:45-11 a.m. Saturday, May 12
WHERE: Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois
DETAILS: Hosted by the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, walks will be held the second Saturday of each month. Call 815-273-2732 or email stewardsumrr@gmail.com to make a reservation.
24. Pancake Ride
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 12
WHERE: Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group, participants will ride to the Duck Creek Pancake House and back, about 14 miles total. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
25. Wild edible plants workshop
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12
WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon
DETAILS: Learn about identifying plants, foraging basics and preparing wild edibles. Attendees will sample "some wild flavors" at the end of the program. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
26. Quad-Cities Distance Classic
WHEN: Sunday, May 13
WHERE: Augustana College, Rock Island
DETAILS: Half marathon and 5K. Go to cornbelt.org for more information.
27. Canoe/Kayak Experience
WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 14
WHERE: Lake of the Hills boat ramp, West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Free outing for paddlers of all levels. Naturalist Dave Murcia will provide equipment and instruction. Dress appropriately and bring water. Call 563-328-3286 to reserve a spot.
28. Yak & Yoga
WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 14
WHERE: West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club for 45-60 minutes of outdoor yoga before hopping into kayaks for a one-hour paddle. Kayaks provided by Wapsi River Environmental Education Center. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
29. Youth Fishing Derby
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Lower Butterworth Park pond, 1800 Archer Drive, East Moline
DETAILS: East Moline Police Benevolent is hosting its inaugural free youth Fishing Derby. Entries must be age 5-15. Free fishing prizes and raffle prizes; free hot dogs, chips and Country Style Ice Cream. Illinois Department of Natural Resources will present fishing/outdoors demo. First 100 entries may participate. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and fishing begins at 10 a.m.
30. Q-C Riverfront/Armed Forces Day Ride
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf
DETAILS: 35-mile RAGBRAI training ride organized by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club.
31. K&K Fly Fishing Clinic
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Middle Park Lagoon, 2407 Middle Road, Bettendorf
DETAILS: Hosted by K&K True Value Hardware. All skill levels are welcome. Max 30 people. Food provided. Register online at kkhardware.com/signup.
32. PIGTAILS II at Prairie Trail
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Starts and finishes in Ankeny's Prairie Trail community
DETAILS: 48-mile bicycle ride along the High Trestle Trail geared toward women. Go to pigtailsride.com for more information.
33. John Hauberg Memorial Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City
DETAILS: Pay tribute to John Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club in 1920, with a group hike. A potluck meal will follow the outing, so bring tableware, a cup and a dish to share. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
34. Run the Rock
WHEN: Saturday, May 19, Armed Forces Day
WHERE: Rock Island Arsenal
DETAILS: 5K, 10K and children's 1-mile and 1/2-mile races; Go to goo.gl/RYvBfG for more information.
35. Sunderbruch B&B Trail Races
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Sunderbruch Park, Davenport
DETAILS: 10K and 5K; Go to facebook.com/sunderbruchBB for more information.
36. Strides for Clinton County Autism Run/Walk
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Camanche, Iowa
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1.5-mile walk; Go to strides4cca.com for more information.
37. Livefit with Lupus Hills of the Q-C Race
WHEN: Saturday, May 19
WHERE: Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire
DETAILS: Half marathon, 10K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 1-mile run/walk; Go to livefitwithlupus.org for more information.
38. Superhero Ride
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
39. The Wild 5
WHEN: Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Trinity Bettendorf
DETAILS: 5K run/walk; Go to runningwildusa.com for more information.
40. First Step Riverfront
WHEN: Saturday, May 26
WHERE: Western Illinois University, Moline
DETAILS: 5K, 1-mile children's race; Go to goo.gl/EejpCs for more information.
41. Guided horseback rides
WHEN: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 27
WHERE: Sunny Trails, 7510 176th Ave., Sherrard, Illinois
DETAILS: Five riders per hour-long session, organized by Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
42. Full Flower Moon Bike Ride
WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29
WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton
DETAILS: Meet members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club at the campground for a 75- to 90-minute bike ride and post-cruise bonfire. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.