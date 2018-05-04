Subscribe for 17¢ / day

1. Turkey hunting contest

WHEN: Remaining season dates in Iowa: May 2-20; April 16-May 20 (archery). Remaining season dates in northern Illinois: May 3-May 9; May 10-May 17. 

WHERE: Iowa and Illinois

DETAILS: Bring your bird to E-Z Livin' Inc. to enter the store's contest. Heaviest bird wins a new turkey decoy. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Winchester SXP shotgun. Call 309-787-2244 for more information. 

2. Cornbelt Running Club 24-Hour Run

WHEN: 7 a.m. today

WHERE: North Scott High School, Eldridge

DETAILS: "Very long"; Go to cornbelt.org for more information. 

3. Catfish Tournament

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Marquette Street boat landing, 473 S. Marquette St., Davenport

DETAILS: Entry fee costs $130 per boat. Up to three people allowed in each boat, which may carry a max of four rods. Five fish limit. Hosted by Twisted Cat Outdoors based in Warsaw, Illinois. Go to goo.gl/7cpAqA or call 217-242-5305 for more information.

4. Cinco de Mayo 5K

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. today

WHERE: Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant, Davenport

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and children's 1-mile or 1/2-mile fun run; Go to ganzos5k.com for more information. 

5. Tour de Brew Q-C

WHEN: 9 a.m. today

WHERE: The fifth annual ride begins at Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island

DETAILS: Ride will span about 40 miles along the Mississippi River and include stops at breweries and pubs in Iowa and Illinois. Proceeds will benefit three cancer charities: Camp Kesem at Augustana College, the LIVESTRONG Foundation and Children's Cancer Connection based in Des Moines. Registration covers a ride on the Ferris wheel at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport. Go to www.facebook.com/QCTourdebrew for more information.

6. Garlic Mustard Pull

WHEN: 9-11 a.m. today

WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton, Illinois 

DETAILS: Volunteers needed to help remove invasive plant species throughout the park. Trash bags and water will be provided. Gloves, long pants and work boots or tennis shoes are encouraged. Meet at the overlook trailhead parking lot off Illinois 84. Workers will be rewarded with a guided wildflower hike at the end. Call Mike Petersen, Illiniwek Forest Preserve superintendent, at 309-496-2620 for more information. 

7. Rooftop yoga

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays through Sept. 29

WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport

DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.

8. Guided Nature Hike

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. today

WHERE: Nahant Marsh, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Participants will join a Naturalist for a guided hike along the trails at the Marsh. Hikes are offered on the first Saturday of the month and give visitors an opportunity to experience the environmental changes as the plants and wildlife adapt to the seasons. Suggested $5 donation. Call 563-336-3373 for more information.  

9. Walk MS

WHEN: 10 a.m. today

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf 

DETAILS: Go to goo.gl/vz2KQK for more information. 

10. Wildflower Hike

WHEN: 1 p.m. today

WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon 

DETAILS: Join naturalist Michael Granger for a tour of the Wapsi woods in search of spring wildflowers, including bloodroot, Dutchman's breeches, trout lily and Jacob's ladder. Call 563-328-3286 to register.

11. Mississippi Palisades Hike

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Mississippi Palisades State Park (south entrance), 16327A Illinois 84, Savanna, Illinois

DETAILS: Enjoy a spectacular display of wildflowers and breathtaking views of the Mississippi River during this outing on challenging trails with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Bring picnic gear and a dish to share for the potluck. Beverages provided. Bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.

12. Moonlight Frog Chorus

WHEN: 6 p.m. tonight

WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 3155 52nd Ave., Dixon

DETAILS: Naturalist Mike Granger will lead a lesson on identifying the various calls made by frogs and toads that inhabit the area. Bring a flashlight and waterproof footwear for an evening of frog catching. Call 563-328-3286 to register. 

13. Star Party

WHEN: Dusk tonight

WHERE: Monsignor Menke Observatory, Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon

DETAILS: Free tour of the night sky provided by Dr. Mitchell, director of the observatory. Call 563-333-6141 on the day of the event for a recorded message confirming whether the star party will take place or must be canceled because of inclement weather. 

14. Beginning Birding

WHEN: 6:30-9 a.m. Sunday, May 6

WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Participants will learn how to identify birds and their habitats with ornithologist Kelly McKay, who will lead tours around the Marsh. Sponsored by the Quad-City Audubon Society. Cost is $6 for Nahant members; $12 for guests. Go to nahantmarsh.org or call 563-336-3370 for more information. 

15. Illiniwek Abermination

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 6

WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 1201 State Ave., Hampton

DETAILS: Mountain biking race held by Friends of Off-Road Cycling, FORC. Go to www.qcforc.org for more information.

16. QCBC Spring Picnic

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 6

WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve shelter, 836 State Ave., Hampton, Illinois

DETAILS: Hy-Vee is catering the lunch, which begins at 12:30 p.m. Attendees may participate in one of four pre-meal rides. Go to qcbc.org for more information.

17. 'The Romance of Sylvan Island'

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 6

WHERE: Sylvan Island, 101 1st Ave., Moline 

DETAILS: The free 45-minute play sponsored by River Action and Moline Parks involves a 1-mile walk around the island. Contact Chuck Oestreich at 309-788-1845 for more information. 

18. Hidden Gem Tour

WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, May 7

WHERE: Meet at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Attendees will carpool to Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Illinois City for a guided hike through one of the unique parts of the park. Bob Bryant and Brian Ritter will discuss some of the rare plants and animals found at Loud Thunder. Cost is $10 for Nahant members; $15 for guests. 

19. Archery trap league 

WHEN: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, May 8, 15, 22, 29

WHERE: 1624 220th St., Reynolds, Illinois

DETAILS: Test out Stick & String's archery trap machine this month. Go to goo.gl/VNEqw8 for more information about the machine. Call Austin Pinon at 309-429-1423 for more information about the league. 

20. Pizza Ride

WHEN: 5:45 p.m. Thursday, May 10

WHERE: Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Ride Mississippi River Trail to 11th Street Precinct in the Village of East Davenport, about 10 miles total. Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information. 

21. Dawn birding

WHEN: 6-9 a.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: Credit Island Lodge, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Listen to the gradual increase in birdsong during this walking tour with members of the Quad-City Audubon Society. Coffee and donuts will be available. Go to www.quadcityaudubon.org for more information. 

22. Hunter education class

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: Oak Hills Gun Club, 12364 Coon Hunters Road, Blue Grass

DETAILS: Call Mike Smith at 563-320-6575 for more information. 

23. Bird walks

WHEN: 8:45-11 a.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: Ingersoll Wetlands Learning Center, 7071 Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois

DETAILS: Hosted by the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge, walks will be held the second Saturday of each month. Call 815-273-2732 or email stewardsumrr@gmail.com to make a reservation.

24. Pancake Ride

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group, participants will ride to the Duck Creek Pancake House and back, about 14 miles total. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information. 

25. Wild edible plants workshop

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12

WHERE: Wapsi River Environmental Education Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon 

DETAILS: Learn about identifying plants, foraging basics and preparing wild edibles. Attendees will sample "some wild flavors" at the end of the program. Call 563-328-3286 to register.

26. Quad-Cities Distance Classic

WHEN: Sunday, May 13

WHERE: Augustana College, Rock Island

DETAILS: Half marathon and 5K. Go to cornbelt.org for more information. 

27. Canoe/Kayak Experience

WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Monday, May 14

WHERE: Lake of the Hills boat ramp, West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Free outing for paddlers of all levels. Naturalist Dave Murcia will provide equipment and instruction. Dress appropriately and bring water. Call 563-328-3286 to reserve a spot.

28. Yak & Yoga

WHEN: 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 14

WHERE: West Lake Park, 14910 110th Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club for 45-60 minutes of outdoor yoga before hopping into kayaks for a one-hour paddle. Kayaks provided by Wapsi River Environmental Education Center. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.

29. Youth Fishing Derby

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Lower Butterworth Park pond, 1800 Archer Drive, East Moline

DETAILS: East Moline Police Benevolent is hosting its inaugural free youth Fishing Derby. Entries must be age 5-15. Free fishing prizes and raffle prizes; free hot dogs, chips and Country Style Ice Cream. Illinois Department of Natural Resources will present fishing/outdoors demo. First 100 entries may participate. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and fishing begins at 10 a.m.

30. Q-C Riverfront/Armed Forces Day Ride

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Isle Casino Hotel, 1777 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf

DETAILS: 35-mile RAGBRAI training ride organized by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club.

31. K&K Fly Fishing Clinic

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Middle Park Lagoon, 2407 Middle Road, Bettendorf

DETAILS: Hosted by K&K True Value Hardware. All skill levels are welcome. Max 30 people. Food provided. Register online at kkhardware.com/signup.

32. PIGTAILS II at Prairie Trail

WHEN: Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Starts and finishes in Ankeny's Prairie Trail community

DETAILS: 48-mile bicycle ride along the High Trestle Trail geared toward women. Go to pigtailsride.com for more information.

33. John Hauberg Memorial Hike

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, 19408 Loud Thunder Road, Illinois City

DETAILS: Pay tribute to John Hauberg, founder of the Black Hawk Hiking Club in 1920, with a group hike. A potluck meal will follow the outing, so bring tableware, a cup and a dish to share. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.

34. Run the Rock

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, Armed Forces Day

WHERE: Rock Island Arsenal 

DETAILS: 5K, 10K and children's 1-mile and 1/2-mile races; Go to goo.gl/RYvBfG for more information.

35. Sunderbruch B&B Trail Races

WHEN: Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Sunderbruch Park, Davenport

DETAILS: 10K and 5K; Go to facebook.com/sunderbruchBB for more information.

36. Strides for Clinton County Autism Run/Walk

WHEN: Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Camanche, Iowa

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1.5-mile walk; Go to strides4cca.com for more information.

37. Livefit with Lupus Hills of the Q-C Race

WHEN: Saturday, May 19

WHERE: Pebble Creek Golf Course, LeClaire

DETAILS: Half marathon, 10K run/walk, 5K run/walk and 1-mile run/walk; Go to livefitwithlupus.org for more information.

38. Superhero Ride

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Freight House Farmers Market, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Hosted by the River Benders Cycling Group. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.

39. The Wild 5

WHEN: Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Trinity Bettendorf

DETAILS: 5K run/walk; Go to runningwildusa.com for more information. 

40. First Step Riverfront

WHEN: Saturday, May 26

WHERE: Western Illinois University, Moline

DETAILS: 5K, 1-mile children's race; Go to goo.gl/EejpCs for more information. 

41. Guided horseback rides

WHEN: 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 27

WHERE: Sunny Trails, 7510 176th Ave., Sherrard, Illinois

DETAILS: Five riders per hour-long session, organized by Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.

42. Full Flower Moon Bike Ride 

WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29

WHERE: Illiniwek Forest Preserve, 836 State Ave., Hampton

DETAILS: Meet members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club at the campground for a 75- to 90-minute bike ride and post-cruise bonfire. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.

